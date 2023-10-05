Silversea Cruises’ Commissions 1,800 Art Pieces For Silver Nova

With as many as 1,800 pieces, Silver Nova’s art collection is the largest aboard any ship in the history of Silversea Cruises! 59 artists from 25 countries were commissioned to create a new way of sensing, being, and discovering aboard Silver Nova. The collection brings guests on a visual journey that sparks curiosity and stimulates a desire for exploration.

“The entire Silversea experience is tailored to the interests and expectations of our curious guests. Much like our immersive and experience-led voyages – which shine a light on our planet’s most remarkable cultures – our art collection on board Silver Nova was curated by experts to take guests on a visual journey of discovery and self-enrichment. With approximately 1,800 pieces by almost 60 artists to admire, this journey is as spectacular as our newest ship’s pioneering architecture,” said Barbara Muckermann, President of Silversea.

ICArt, an international art consultancy specializing in creating unique galleries for over three decades, curated Silver Nova’s art collection with great thoughtfulness, sourcing over 1,250 framed artworks, nine installations, and eight sculptures. Many of these include intriguing and storied antiques, Murano glass vases, and artistic books.

“Art adds dimension, context and meaning to the experience of Silver Nova. It captures guests’ intellect and imagination. Our intention was to create a visual impact that sparks curiosity, both visually and conceptually. Our curatorial direction on Silver Nova shines a light on a new way of sensing, a new way of being, and a new way of discovering. It is about exploring the cultures of the world and exploring destinations,” said Mariangela Capuzzo, Chief Creative Officer of ICArt.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS OF THE GALLERY ABOARD SILVER NOVA

THE MESSINA COLLECTION: The Messina collection comprises 38 bronze sculptures by famed Italian sculptor Francesco Messina in the 20th century Novecento style. Silversea acquired the collection in 2006. One of the collection’s most noteworthy sculptures is the 4.5-foot-tall (1.37m) ‘Scuola di Danza’ or ‘School of Dance,’ which depicts a ballerina who welcomes guests with open arms on deck 2.

SUITE CORRIDORS: The artistic direction for the suite corridors continues the exploration of history, culture, and nature found throughout the ship’s staircases. Photography by long-term Silversea ambassador Steve McCurry highlights key focal points alongside many maps from the Theatrum Orbis Terrarum. Each suite corridor, from deck 6 to deck 9, focuses on a distinct geographical region: deck 6, Europe; deck 7, Asia; deck 8, Africa; and deck 9, the Americas.

OTIVM ROMAN-INSPIRED ARTISTRY: Paying testament to Silversea’s Otium wellness program, which enhances the onboard experience for guests, Roman-inspired artworks decorate the Otium Spa and the two Otium suites (five pieces in each suite) aboard Silver Nova. Venus Fragmentée #2, for example, sits on a plinth at the entrance to the Otium Spa. In Roman culture, Otium was an indulgent period dedicated to leisure, in which people bathed, conversed, theorized, drank, ate, and relaxed.

THE LIBRARY: In the concealed Library on deck 10, Albanian artist Artur Sula created a mural on the ceiling, inviting visitors to survey the sea and look deep into the night sky’s constellations. The work, covering 280 square feet, was hand-painted and glazed using 24K gold leaf.

Visit Silversea Cruises here for more information about upcoming itineraries and booking dates.

By Adalyn Dugas