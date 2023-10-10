AmaWaterways Combines River Cruises With Grand European Itineraries

AmaWaterways has revealed plans for various innovative combination cruises across Europe, set to launch in 2025. The new “Grand” series of extended itineraries, such as Grand Seine & Bordeaux, Grand Seine & Rhône, and Grand Rhine & Dutch Canals, is priced competitively and offers hassle-free river transfers.

By merging two well-liked 7-night cruises into one seamless journey, these carefully crafted 14-night adventures allow travelers to delve deeper into the varied landscapes, historic cities, and quaint villages dotting these captivating waterways. To further sweeten the deal, AmaWaterways is granting Early Booking Reward discounts of up to 20% on select sailings for those reserving their cabins for the 2025 trips before December 31, 2023.

“As the demand for more extensive travel experiences continues to rise, we are thrilled to unveil three new 14-night itineraries set to debut in 2025,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “The new Grand series offer combination cruising complete with complimentary transfers between ships and the choice of up to 40 included excursions, making it even more convenient for our guests to fully immerse themselves in the history, culture and culinary delights of France, Germany and the Netherlands.”

GRAND EUROPEAN HIGHLIGHTS

AmaWaterways has introduced three new 14-night river cruises across Europe:

Grand Seine & Bordeaux

Combines Paris & Normandy aboard AmaLyra and Taste of Bordeaux aboard AmaDolce.

15 departures from March through October 2025.

Travels through four legendary waterways in France, including the Seine, Garonne, Dordogne rivers, and Gironde Estuary.

Perfect for history enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs.

Includes train transfer between Paris and Bordeaux.

Grand Seine & Rhône

Combines Paris & Normandy aboard AmaLyra and Essence of Burgundy & Provence aboard AmaCello.

11 departures from March through November 2025.

Explores the treasures of the Seine and Rhône rivers in France.

Offers a gastronomic adventure with visits to world-famous monasteries, French châteaux’s, and Normandy’s stunning coastline.

Includes convenient train connections between Paris and Dijon.

Grand Rhine & Dutch Canals

Combines Best of Holland & Belgium, Enchanting Rhine and Captivating Rhine itineraries.

9 departures from July through December 2025.

Sails from Amsterdam to Basel aboard AmaStella.

Perfect for immersing in fairytale castles and storybook villages along the Rhine.

Includes exploration of the wonders of Holland and Belgium.

Prices start at $5,999 per person, double occupancy, including transfers between ships where applicable.

