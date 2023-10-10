Holland America Line Unveils Exclusive Offer for Michigan Residents

Holland America Line prepares for the 2024 Alaska Season with an exclusive limited-time offer for Michigan residents, starting October 13- November 15, 2023, and providing residents with $150 of bonus spending money per person when booking select 2024 Yukon & Denali Cruisetours. The money can also be combined with Holland America Line’s “Have It All” premium package that features a shore excursion, beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi at special pricing.

Holland America Line is the only cruise line that travels from Alaska to Canada’s Yukon Territory.There are six cruisetours to Yukon in 2024, allowing guests the option of either cruising to Alaska or traveling overland first. Land travel features the option of two or three nights at Denali National Park and time in the Yukon, with stops in Dawson City and Whitehorse.

“An Alaska and Yukon Cruise Tour with Holland America Line is a bucket list vacation for people living in Michigan, and we are excited to offer an added incentive to make a trip like this a reality,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “Holland America Line is the only way to experience both Alaska and the Yukon by sea on a cruise ship and by land. Booking now will allow guests to make the most of their vacation and create extraordinary memories to last a lifetime.”

With this promotion, the first and second stateroom guests will receive $50 onboard spending money (USD) that can be used for shore excursions, specialty dining, beverages, spa, gift shop purchases, and more, $50 Denali Dollars (USD) for dining, tours and shopping on the overland and hotel portion of the Cruise Tour at Denali National Park, and $50 Dawson Dollars (CAD) for dining, tours and shopping on the land and hotel portion of the journey in Dawson City, Yukon.

