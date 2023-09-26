Royal Caribbean Announces Utopia of Seas Update

Today, Royal Caribbean has announced that its newest ship Utopia of the Seas has floated for the first time.

This milestone makes the Oasis Class ship one step closer to being ready for its July 2024 debut.

With features such as the longest dry sea slide, The Ultimate Abyss, and more than 40 ways to dine, Utopia of the Seas, is set to be a “ game changing” ship.

The ship now embarks on the final phases of its construction.

To find out more about the ship’s features and construction process, please click the video below.

By Kashaf Rashid