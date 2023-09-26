PONANT Reveals New Excursion Offerings

PONANT has exciting news for guests sailing Winter 2024-2025!

Experience one complimentary excursion per port of call on any of the 17 itineraries and 32 departures available. Immerse yourself in traditional dhow boat rides through Arabian fjords or expert-led talks on constructing the Panama Canal.

This initiative is part of PONANT’s commitment to purposeful travel that enables guests to enrich themselves with local culture, undertake thrilling excursions, explore their curiosity through artistic programming, and be awed by spectacular natural landscapes.

Pre-bookings open approximately two months before departure on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Optional excursions will also be available for those interested in exclusive experiences. Visit the “Included Excursions” tab on the PONANT website to discover which excursions are included.

