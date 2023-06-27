Regent Seven Seas Introduces New Culinary Shore Excursions

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is bringing new culinary experiences to the line with the introduction of 128 culinary-focused shore excursions in the Mediterranean! Guests will accompany local chefs and culinary experts on excursions through France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Turkey, where they can savor the most exquisite regional delicacies and discover the insider knowledge behind genuine cuisine.

“We are delighted to enrich and enhance our array of shore excursion offerings, presenting our guests with even more opportunities to indulge in their passion for travel and culinary delights, all while cruising the Mediterranean aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With its rich history and diverse culture that have undeniably shaped its delectable cuisine, the Mediterranean serves as the perfect backdrop for these tantalizing culinary adventures.”

MORE ABOUT THE EXCURSIONS

Local guides will lead guests through exclusive wine tastings, cooking classes, and gourmet meals. The culinary-focused shore excursions are a part of Regent Seven Sea’s Epicurean Perfection programming, celebrating the world’s flavors while immersing guests in the breathtaking beauty, storied history, and vibrant cultures of the destinations they explore.

Highlights of Regent’s new European culinary-focused shore excursions include:

Minoan Gastronomy Through History

Heraklion (Crete), Greece – FREE

Experience a hands-on cooking class at a restaurant in Amnisiades Park, surrounded by ancient olive trees. Discover the ancient Minoan diet with dishes made from seafood, goat, wild deer, lentils, fruits, and nuts, accompanied by wine. Guests may immerse themselves in the flavors and history of the early inhabitants of Crete, learning about the Minoan culture while cooking an authentic meal prepared with local organic ingredients. Some dishes will be baked in a Minoan-style oven using olive oil from the park’s ancient trees.

Cooking Class with Local Chef

Pergamum (Dikili), Turkey – FREE

Learn to cook traditional Turkish cuisine at a Bergama restaurant, surrounded by Greek and Roman ruins. A quick tour of the city’s historical sites precedes the hands-on cooking class, emphasizing locally sourced ingredients. With guidance from the chef, guests will prepare a variety of regional dishes, including shepherd’s salad, yuvalama soup, and adana kebab made with lamb. Participants may then enjoy their creations and local wine for lunch. The exact menu depends on seasonal availability, ensuring fresh and delicious ingredients.

Farm-to-Table Amalfi-Style

Amalfi/Positano, Italy – Regent Choice $119 per guest

Experience a tour of a family-owned organic farm in Scala, a hilltop village founded in the 4th century. Learn about organic farming methods and taste the natural flavors of the produce at their absolute peak. Enjoy an inspiring lunch made with fresh ingredients from the farm while taking in the panoramic views. The menu varies depending on what’s freshest and seasonal that day. The farm is inland and owned by the Ciccio family, who will guide visitors around their vineyards, fruit orchards, and vegetable fields.

Porto’s Port Wine Cellars

Porto, Portugal – Regent Choice $119 per guest

Embark on a scenic drive through Porto, followed by a delightful dining experience complemented by the renowned port wine. UNESCO recognized Porto’s historic district for its architectural significance, and guests will witness landmarks like Casa da Música and the baptism site of explorer Henry the Navigator before being immersed in Porto’s culture to learn about the production of port wine. At Graham’s Port Lodge in Gaia, savor a refined tasting of appetizers expertly paired with these wines, including the refreshing Graham’s Extra Dry White.

Ultimate Provence Specialties

Toulon, France – Regent Choice $139 per guest

Embark on a remarkable gastronomical journey in the Provence countryside after exploring the iconic Saint-Tropez. The scenic drive to both destinations is breathtaking, while the visit to Saint-Tropez adds a touch of glamour. Anticipation builds as guests approach Ultimate Provence, an eco-friendly hotel wine estate in France’s largest nature reserve. Before indulging in delicacies like fresh oysters, succulent seafood, and French cheeses such as abondance, take an enlightening tour of the property and organic vineyards. Carefully selected wines perfectly complement the dining experience, including Ultimate Provence’s award-winning rosé blend.

Menorcan-Style Lobster

Mahon (Menorca), Spain – Regent Choice $139 per guest

Savor Menorca’s signature dish, lobster stew, at Sa Llagosta restaurant in Fornells. This classic dish originated over a century ago and centers around spiny lobsters caught in the surrounding waters. Chef David Coca adds his twist to the dish, but a traditional sofrito of tomato paste, onions, and garlic remains its base. Finish with a flaó, a cheesecake-like dessert. On the way to Fornells, take in the island’s stunning natural areas, including Monte Toro, the highest peak, offering breathtaking views.

