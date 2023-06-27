Virgin Voyages and Jennifer Lopez Introduce Jen A.I.

Actress Jennifer Lopez is collaborating with Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages to get people to participate in a new travel experience called Jen A.I. which will be used to persuade people to set sail aboard Virgin Voyages.

Jen A.I. is taking a new approach to how travelers can celebrate with Virgin Voyages, whether celebrating a 40th birthday, college graduation, or 10th anniversary, travelers can celebrate various milestones with the Virgin Voyages crew.

“It’s so important to me that we stop and take time to celebrate special moments in our lives, and encourage others to do the same,” said Lopez. “If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s how important it is to cherish life’s special moments with your inner circle.”

Travelers will have the opportunity to invite friends and family with a custom invite from Lopez, with augmented reality. Virgin Voyages is enabling A.I. and enhancing it with Lopez’s personality.

About Jen A.I.

Guests can activate the Jen A.I. tool by going to VirginVoyages.com. After answering questions, including what they are celebrating, where they plan to travel, and a personalized invitation will be emailed to them to share with friends and family.

“This extraordinary company was founded on the idea of connecting people and celebrating all of life’s special moments,” said Branson. “We want to be the ultimate choice for any kind of celebration, and to be honest, who can say no to Jennifer?”

With the help of the Sailor Services team, guests will be able to link their cabin reservations or can purchase the Virgin Voyages “ Splash for your Bash” package, which includes everything from a bottle of bubbles upon your arrival to the bottomless brunch, 1920s-inspired brunch, and celebratory dinner.

To try Jen A.I. and build a custom celebration invite, visit www.virginvoyages .com/I/jenai