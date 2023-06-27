Celebrity Cruises Reveals New Caribbean Program Summer 2024

Summer 2024 may be a year away, but that does not mean you can’t start planning your vacation at sea!

Celebrity Cruises revealed a new Caribbean program for Summer 2024! Guests aboard the brand’s Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection will experience year-round Caribbean sailings, weekend itineraries, and the opportunity to visit Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“Our customers are consistently asking for more opportunities to visit this stunning region year-round, have more weekend options so they can getaway easier, and have expressed a desire for a private island destination. By introducing this new program, we can meet this demand and offer something new and historic to all our guests,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

MORE ABOUT CocoCay

Perfect Day at CocoCay is located in the Bahamas. Begin your day with a refreshing swim in crystal clear turquoise waters or sunbathe on the island’s velvety white sand. Slide down the thrilling waterslides at Splash Summit or take on the giant wave pool, Thrill Waterpark. Swing by Chill Island, where you can sip a signature margarita and relax in a private cabana while enjoying the serene view of the sparkling Caribbean Sea. End the day with an awe-inspiring sunset and a breathtaking view of the stars.

MORE ABOUT THE CARIBBEAN ITINERARIES

Travelers can getaway every weekend on Celebrity Reflection‘s new three- and four-night itineraries.

From Friday to Monday, travelers can recharge in the Caribbean.

There will be nearly 40 itineraries that will take guests to enjoy Coco Cay, Key West, and Bimini.

