Norwegian Cruise Line Welcomes Luis Fonsi As Godfather Of Norwegian Viva

Luis Fonsi, a well-known singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, has been named the godfather of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva. This autumn, the ship, a member of the ground-breaking Prima Class, will be christened in Miami before departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico. On November 28, 2023, in Miami, Florida, Fonsi will perform the customary duties of blessing and naming Norwegian Viva. The event’s theme is “Live it Up!” and it will take place in Miami. This special evening will feature exclusive performances from Fonsi and other top Latin entertainers such as Paulina Rubio, Marcello Hernandez, and Pedro Capó.

“We are thrilled to welcome Latin music icon Luis Fonsi to the NCL family as Godfather of Norwegian Viva and to join us as we christen our newest ship,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Miami, our hometown, is immersed in Latin culture, and we want to celebrate Norwegian Viva’s debut with an infusion of Latin talent headlined by Luis. As a native Puerto Rican who is also based in Miami, he brings people together from around the world with his energy, positivity, and music, making him the perfect complement to the vibrant energy of Norwegian Viva. We cannot wait for him to join us as we celebrate this milestone moment later this year.”

Following a long-standing maritime custom, Fonsi will smash a champagne bottle on the ship’s bow to wish the ship and its travelers good luck at sea. Beginning on December 15, 2023, Norwegian Viva will be the newest ship to call San Juan home after the christening voyage. Up until April 2024, it will offer 7-day sailings to the Caribbean, including stops in Tortola, British Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The ship will return for its summer season, which includes cruises to Europe, making stops in Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Lisbon, Portugal; and Rome (Civitavecchia) and Venice (Trieste), Italy.

“I am so honored to be named Godfather of NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva, and look forward to sharing her with the amazing people of Puerto Rico, a community that truly represents the spirit of ‘Live it Up’”, said Luis Fonsi, award-winning global artist. “Growing up on an island, the ocean plays such an important part in my life, and there is nowhere else I’d rather be. Cruising provides such an incredible vacation experience, and I cannot wait to christen this incredible ship and to introduce her to the world.”

The acclaimed sister ship to Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Viva, provides a higher caliber of service to its passengers. With a focus on the guest experience, world-class cuisine, a spacious dining area, and a variety of exceptional onboard activities, the Prima Class raises the bar for cruising. Norwegian Viva is known for its three-level racetrack, the Viva Speedway, and its upscale food hall, the Indulge Food Hall, which features 11 different restaurants. This vessel also features the Metropolitan Bar, a swanky and sustainable cocktail bar, as well as the exhilarating water slide, The Drop and Rush.

Norwegian Viva is expected to make its debut in August 2023 and will first sail to the Greek Islands and the Mediterranean until November before settling in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in December 2023 to begin a run of Caribbean itineraries.

By Danielle Morris