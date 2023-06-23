Holland America Line Offers Mediterranean Cruises With “National Geographic Day Tours”

Holland America Line continues to bolster its reputation for providing exceptional travel opportunities with the introduction of “National Geographic Day Tours.”

National Geographic is collaborating with Holland America Line to craft exclusive shore excursions for passengers to have an unforgettable experience.

This summer, passengers aboard Oosterdam and Nieuw Statendam will have the opportunity to engage in these immersive excursions with the help of a knowledgeable guide trained by National Geographic.

“We are continually looking for enriching and transformative experiences for our guests and the new National Geographic Day Tours are not only immersive, but provide exclusive access and hands-on experiences,” said vice president overseeing shore tour experience for Holland America Line, Carole Biencourt. “We are pleased to offer them to guests across our Mediterranean itineraries that visit these ports and will look to expand the program in the near future.”

Travelers can embark on tours such as:

“A Day in the Life of a Marine Biologist” in Naples, Italy: Discover the oldest aquarium in Europe and the esteemed Darwin Dohrn Museum (DoDaM) in Naples. This pioneering marine biodiversity research laboratory has been a hub for over 20 Nobel Laureates studying and working on marine biology conservation projects. Gain insights into the preservation efforts for marine turtles and the grey sharks of Lampione Island. Explore the rich heritage of the DoDaM and its crucial role in advancing scientific understanding and protecting the diverse marine life in Naples.

“Meet the Locals in Santorini” in Santorini, Greece: Embark on a captivating journey through Santorini as visitors spend a day in the homes of two local families, listening to their fascinating stories of life on the island while indulging in the flavors of regional wine, cheese, fresh vegetables, and more. Witness the allure of the famous blue-domed church, Panagia Kalamiotissa, which is an iconic symbol of Santorini’s beauty. For a truly immersive experience, guests can visit Santo Winery, where they have the opportunity to taste and explore the unique wines of Santorini while reveling in the awe-inspiring panoramic views of the mesmerizing caldera.

“Influential Women in Turkey: From Past to Present” in Kusadasi, Turkey: Embark on a captivating exploration of the influential female figures who have left their mark on Turkish society over the centuries, ranging from ancient civilizations to the present. Discover the historical significance of sites such as the Temple of Artemis and the House of the Virgin Mary, perched on the hill above Ephesus. The tour concludes with a delightful culinary experience, expertly guided by a local chef, as guests indulge in an exclusive pairing menu at Yedi Bilgeler, a prestigious winery known for nurturing vines that are over 2000 years old.

“The Fascinating World of Bees” in Rhodes, Greece: Embark on a journey of discovery at the Bee Museum of Rhodes, where the importance of honeybees as vital living organisms on our planet is revealed. Visitors will have the opportunity to uncover eye-opening ecological facts, sample a variety of local honey flavors, and actively participate in the fascinating process of honey extraction, creating an engaging and enlightening experience for all.

National Geographic Day Tours are now available on seven-day to 14-day itineraries departing from Trieste (Venice), Italy; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; and Barcelona, Spain. These thoughtfully designed journeys offer stops in captivating destinations, including Rhodes, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Santorini, and Naples.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE ADDS NEW DINING AND CULTURAL OPPORTUNITIES TO “ALASKA UP CLOSE” ITINERARY

Will you be sailing the Mediterranean this summer with Holland America Line? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie