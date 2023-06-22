Designer Randy Fenoli Brings Bridal Fashion To Princess Cruises

2024 brides or fans of bridal fashion, this one is for you!

Princess Cruises revealed their exciting latest offering of wedding packages and appointed Randy Fenoli, a well-known TV personality and bridal fashion designer, as the Love and Romance Brand Ambassador. As part of his new role, Fenoli will host a themed bridal fashion cruise in December 2023 and collaborate with the cruise line to create a unique signature wedding package.

“Twenty-five years ago, Princess set the standard for weddings at sea, and with the help of Randy Fenoli, the most trusted source in the bridal industry, we’re doing it again with our new Princess Perfect Weddings packages, evolving our offerings to create unparalleled experiences for couples and their loved ones, all at tremendous value,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “These new packages let couples combine their dream wedding with an unforgettable voyage to picturesque destinations, to celebrate their special day in the most extraordinary ways imaginable.”

MORE ABOUT THE WEDDING PACKAGES

The available packages are tailored for couples seeking unique and romantic ways to say “I do.”

The first phase of new packages features at-sea options, with more packages, including a signature Randy Fenoli Weddings package, as well as Weddings Ashore, to be announced later this year.

Princess Perfect Weddings packages include:

Perfect Pair Wedding (includes the couple and up to 2 guests)

Symbolic Wedding $2,995 / Legal Wedding, includes marriage license $3,495

Indoor or outdoor ceremony by the ship’s captain

Fresh florals, wedding cake and sparkling wine toast

Dedicated photographer service and memorable prints

Romantic breakfast for the couple

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard wedding coordinator

Keepsake certificate

Timeless Ceremony at Sea (includes the couple and up to 8 guests)

Symbolic Wedding $3,995 / Legal Wedding, includes marriage license $4,495

Indoor or outdoor ceremony by the ship’s captain

Fresh florals, wedding cake and sparkling wine toast

Solo live musician during the ceremony

Dedicated photographer service

Memorable prints and digital high-res photos

Romantic breakfast for the couple

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard wedding coordinator

Keepsake certificate

Timeless Wedding at Sea, (includes the couple and up to 18 guests)

Symbolic Wedding $5,995 / Legal Wedding, includes marriage license $6,495

Indoor or outdoor ceremony by the ship’s captain

Fresh florals for the couple and the wedding party

Wedding cake and sparkling wine toast

Bridal hair styling & makeup

Solo live musician during the ceremony and reception

Dedicated venue to celebrate after ceremony

Signature welcome cocktails curated by the couple

Dedicated photographer service

Memorable prints and all digital high-res photos

Romantic breakfast for the couple

Premium dining experience for the couple

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard wedding coordinator

Keepsake certificate

Renew the Love – Vow Renewal $1,595

Short, sweet indoor or outdoor ceremony by the ship’s captain

Fresh florals, celebration cake and sparkling wine toast for the couple

Dedicated photographer and memorable prints

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard wedding coordinator

Keepsake certificate

Princess Perfect Proposal $795

Secret proposal setup in a private indoor or outdoor location

Proposal rose and rose petal décor

Dedicated photographer and memorable prints

Celebration cake

Stateroom gifts and goodies

Pre-cruise and onboard coordinator

MORE ABOUT THE FASHION CRUISE

On December 3, 2023, Fenoli will host a bridal fashion themed cruise aboard a seven-day Western Caribbean voyage on Regal Princess. The Randy Fenoli Bridal Fashion Themed Cruise at Sea will offer meet and greets, signature events, and even wedding gown consultations with the celebrity bridal designer.

“Being named Love and Romance Ambassador for Princess Cruises is an incredible honor, and I’m beyond excited to explore new ways to weave enchanting moments of romance that reinforce and expand The Love Boat legacy,” said Fenoli. “Our December Themed Cruise is going to be a celebration of all things bridal, and no matter their shape, their budget or type of wedding, we’re going to help match all of our brides-to-be with the perfect dress.”

Will you be sailing on Regal Princess with Randy Fenoli? Let us know in the comments!