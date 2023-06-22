Silversea Cruises has revealed events for its exclusive “Curious and the Sea’ 2026 World Cruise! Guests will visit 70 destinations, in 37 countries on six continents!

Silversea Cruises’ destinations experts have curated three events, as well as three optional programs and a selection of S.A.L.T culinary enhancement activities, which aim to immerse travelers while sailing aboard Silver Dawn.

“We are delighted to open general sales on our World Cruise 2026. The Curious and the Sea,’ which will play homage to the rich history of navigation through an unprecedented range of bespoke experiences,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises.

About the Exclusive Events

Reception dinner: Before casting off aboard Silver Dawn, guests will partake in a Bon Voyage reception dinner in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 5, 2026. Guests will connect with friends old and new over cocktails and canapes.

French Polynesia: In February 2026, ‘Curious and the Sea’ travelers will begin the first destination World Cruise event, which entails educational experiences regarding local culture. The educational experience includes dance displays, traditional dress and musical performances.

Mystery Island, Vanuatu: The Magic of Mystery Island, February 17, 2026, travelers will have the opportunity to experience local cuisine, experience cultural rituals and have the thrill of snorkeling in the island’s waters, which offer a lot in terms of marine life.

Benoa, Bali: From Paddy to Plate: March 21, 2026, guests will experience a night of entertainment on special platforms constructed near scenic rice paddies of the five-star resort in Benoa, Bali. In addition, travelers can experience Balinese performances and interact with locals.

Cochin, India: The Exotic Marigold, on April 12, 2026, guests will travel to the backwaters of Alleppey for an afternoon of entertainment. Locals will greet guests with flower garlands before taking part in showing India’s cultural traditions, such as a performance from Kerala drummers.

Antalya, Turkey: Fire of Anatolia, May 3, 2026, Upon Silver Dawn’s arrival into the Mediterranean, guests will witness a performance consisting of a hundred dancers, in addition, guests will sample Turkish dishes and watch history of the region be told through dance.

About S.A.L.T: Unprecedented Culinary Enrichments

Guests will take part in culinary experience on board Silver Dawn and on the shore through the S.A.L.T culinary program. The program is designed to show how the stories of food change and explore the culinary story of each destination visited.

In the S.A.L.T culinary laboratory, an onboard test kitchen, there will be more than 60 culinary programs designed by regional food experts, which will enable travelers to get a hands-on-experience with local ingredients.

Silver Dawn will host a rotating roster of visiting chefs, regional food experts and authors who will come on board to give classes as well as lead discussions.

In the S.A.L.T kitchen, the menu will change daily and will offer 80 unique dishes, created with local ingredients and flavors. Guests will experience the flavors of Peru, dine with Pacific seafood in Polynesia and experience rich cultural dishes in Israeli markets.

The S.A.L.T bar will offer 70 custom-created cocktails, which will be curated to reflect the story of visited destinations. Ingredients will range from distillery rum in Central America to pisco in Peru and Raki in Turkey.

Will you be sailing aboard the Silver Dawn and experiencing ‘The Curious and the Sea’ cruise? Let us know in the comments!