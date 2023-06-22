After bringing Rolex to EXPLORA I earlier this month, Explora Journeys has continued to bring more well-known luxury retail shops to the sea!

The brand has recently partnered with Cartier, Panerai, and Piaget aboard EXPLORA I AND EXPLORA II to complement Explora Journeys European heritage.

“We are delighted to be launching this new luxury retail offering on board EXPLORA I. Our goal is always to provide our travelers with an exceptional and unforgettable experience, and we believe that our new luxury retail partners, offering the best in Swiss luxury watchmaking and fine jewelries, will help us to achieve that goal,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO Explora Journeys. “Our guests are discerning travelers who expect the very best, and we are proud to be able to offer them a shopping experience that reflects our commitment to quality, luxury, and excellence.

