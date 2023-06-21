Brightline Completes Construction At Orlando Station

Brightline has completed construction to its Orlando Station which will further initiate services between Central and South Florida this summer. The Orlando construction consists of 170 miles of track and 56 bridges built by a team of thousands over the past four years.

Mayors who represent Brightline station cities, along with those who are a part of Brightline’s Orlando construction team, will celebrate this achievement and engage in conversation about transportation in Florida Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The celebration will be held at the Train Station at Orlando International Airport, next to Terminal C.

RELATED: BRIGHTLINE NAMED PARTNER OF ORLANDO CITY AND ORLANDO PRIDE

Those attending the celebration include Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss, West Palm Beach County Mayor Keith James, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Aventura Mayor Howard Weinburg, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

The celebration will occur at the same time as the first day of summer and the solstice, which is the longest, brightest day of the year in Florida.

Will you be taking the Orlando train route soon? Let us know in the comments.