Oceania Cruises Releases Rare Wine Collection

Oceania Cruises has released its new rare wine collection featuring luxury and vintage wines from Italy, France and South America.

“As we continue to expand our rare wine program and world-class onboard experiences, we are privileged to rely on the expert knowledge of our culinary team who are actively collaborating and seeking out new products in the global food and beverage scene,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.”

More About the Rare-Wine Collection

Notable wines include Moet & Chandon Cuvee, Dom Perignon, Epernay, France, Chateau Mouton Rothschild, 1er Cru Classe, Pauillac, France and Ornellaia “ Super Tuscan,” Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscan, Italy.

Oceania Cruises’ culinary team has selected the wine offerings, each bottle taking approximately 6-8 months to receive from industry elites.

Guests can take part in experiencing Oceania Cruises’ rare wine collection and exclusive wine pairing dinners on its 1,200 guests ships, which include: Marina, Riviera and Vista. There will be three new dining experiences and five new pairing menus on the cruise line’s newest vessel, Vista.

Travelers can join the head sommelier and his team during a two hour exclusive Cellar’s Wine Luncheon in the fleet’s newest restaurant, Ember. The Cellar’s Wine Luncheon allows guests to order from a five-course menu with each dish paired with a premium wine.

“We are excited to launch Oceania Cruises’ new wine collection featuring the highest quality, hand-picked rare wine labels that reflect the global philosophy of the company,” said Daniela Oancea, Corporate Beverage Manager of Oceania Cruises.

Oceania Cruises uses the freshest ingredients with all dishes prepared from its onboard Michelin-star quality galley.

Will you be sailing aboard the Marina, Riviera or Vista and trying Oceania Cruises’ rare wine program? Let us know in the comments.