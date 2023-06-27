Oceania Cruises Announces Simply MORE Deal

Oceania Cruises offers guests free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, free offshore excursions, and a free beverage package as part of a deal called Simply MORE, beginning July 1, 2023, for voyages departing October 1, 2023.

Simply MORE is designed to expand the travel experience and to create long-lasting memories with different destinations. Oceania Cruises offers more than 8,000 unique and educational tour choices, with its 600-plus ports, travelers can explore busy cities, lesser-known spots and new islands.

“Thanks to the launch of Simply MORE, our guests will enjoy even more value, more choice and more convenience than ever before,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Over the past 20 years, we have continued to adapt and evolve to the wants and needs of our valued trade partners and guests.”

About Simply MORE

Oceania Cruises’ Simply MORE deal includes:

Shore excursion credit, which can be redeemed against all trips, offering different destination experiences, such as Food and Wine Trails Tours, Culinary Discovery Tours, Go Green Tours and other luxury trips.

Simply MORE credit can vary from $600 per stateroom for an itinerary of seven to nine days, to $1,600 per stateroom on voyages of 31 to 35 days.

Simply MORE allows travelers to celebrate their occasions with a large selection of vintage champagne, beer and wine, available during lunch and dinner.

“Our guests appreciate fine food and fine wine, and we have always included all gourmet specialty dining. Now we are thrilled to be able to offer them a generous array of wines- not just house pours- to choose from, plus Champagnes and beers to enjoy too. With over three dozen wine choices on offer, and a broad range of beers as well as premium-label sparkling wines and Champagnes, there is something to suit every palate,” said Del Rio.

Will you be using Simply MORE deals as part of your vacation experience? Let us know in the comments.

For the terms and conditions with free airfare and free airport transfers, click here. Reservations for travelers sailing after October 1, 2023, will remain the same with amenities, including as originally purchased..