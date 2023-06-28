Silversea Cruises Excites Guests With Steve McCurry

Silversea Cruises debuted its fleetwide premiere of “McCurry: The Pursuit of Color,” a portrayal of famed photographer Steve McCurry! Silversea Cruises screened the film to travelers sailing aboard its 11 vessels throughout June.

The film includes challenges from his childhood up until he became a professional photographer. “McCurry: The Pursuit of Color,” documents McCurry’s journey in developing his craft and also reflects on various moments throughout his life, filming conflict areas, ancient traditions, and vanishing cultures.

“We are honored to work closely with Steve and to sponsor, co-produce, and screen this insightful film,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Silversea Cruises facilitates immersive travel as a form of self-enrichment, encouraging a deep respect for the planet and the communities we visit.”

“McCurry: The Pursuit of Color,” produced by Intrepido Films and Polar Star Films, is directed and written by Denis Delestrac, a documentary filmmaker and winner of over 40 international awards. In 2001, after working as a writer and photographer in Europe and the United States, Delestrac switched his career to documentary filmmaking in India, when he met McCurry.

“Steve is the creator of a lot of iconic images, throughout a lot of modern history, for a lot of people, but he’s a very low-key person,” said Denis Delestrac. “He prefers to let the images speak for him, but I was interested in going beyond the images to find out what has made his work so strong and relevant over nearly four decades.”

“McCurry: The Pursuit of Color” is available now on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and the United Kingdom, and on Apple TV in the United States.

Will you be watching “McCurry: The Pursuit of Color?” Let us know in the comments.