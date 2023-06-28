Holland America Line Reveals “Unforgettable Journeys Event”

Guests looking to travel the world can get excited about Holland America Line’s “Unforgettable Journeys Event!” From June 28, 2023, through July 31, 2023, guests looking for the best values on cruises to five continents can explore this amazing offer!

MORE ABOUT “UNFORGETTABLE JOURNEYS EVENT”

Available on departures from October 2023 through April 2024, and adds several popular perks and amenities to the journey.

Prepaid stateroom gratuities for crew members is included for the first and second guests in a stateroom.

50% reduced deposits.

Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each.

Guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee, and more. Up to 15 daily drinks are allowed.

Specialty dining is available for up to three nights.

Wi-Fi Surf Package

“Holland America Line’s ‘Have it All’ premium package already adds exceptional value with some of our most popular amenities, and with the ‘Unforgettable Journeys Event’ that includes prepaid crew appreciation we’re making it even more enticing to start planning that next cruise,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Travelers are looking for offers that provide significant savings or include add-ons to enhance their experience, and our newest promotion does both.”

