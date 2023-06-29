June 29, 2023 Julie Rosner
Royal Caribbean International Premieres “Making An Icon: Creating The Crew’s Neighborhood”
Today, Royal Caribbean International premiered episode 10, “Making an Icon: Creating the Crew’s Neighborhood,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.
ABOUT “MAKING AN ICON” EPISODE 10
Get a glimpse of the newly built residence, exclusively reserved for the 2,350 crew members, whose prime task is to bring forth the ultimate vacation experience worldwide.
Let us know your comments!