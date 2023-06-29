fbpx
June 29, 2023

Royal Caribbean International Premieres “Making An Icon: Creating The Crew’s Neighborhood”

Today, Royal Caribbean International premiered episode 10, “Making an Icon: Creating the Crew’s Neighborhood,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.

ABOUT “MAKING AN ICON” EPISODE 10

Get a glimpse of the newly built residence, exclusively reserved for the 2,350 crew members, whose prime task is to bring forth the ultimate vacation experience worldwide.

Let us know your comments!
////////

Julie Rosner is the Digital Editorial Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like