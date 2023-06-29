Royal Caribbean Cruises Opens 2024-2025 Sailings to China

Royal Caribbean Cruises released itineraries for voyages across Asia! Get ready to set sail on Spectrum of the Seas for four and seven night itineraries beginning in 2024!

In April 2024, Spectrum of the Seas is expected to begin sailing from Shanghai to Fukuoka, Okinawa, Japan, and then to Nagasaki and Osaka.

“Cruise vacationers have been eagerly awaiting to wander and make memories throughout Asia again,” said Dr. Zinan Liu, Senior Vice President and Chairman of Asia, Royal Caribbean Group. “We are delighted to make all of that possible as the first international cruise line to open for bookings and cruise in China.” s

Spectrum of the Seas is specifically designed for cruises to Asia. The ship features restaurants with menus inspired by Asian regions. Travel and entertainment experiences aboard Spectrum of the Seas include:

About Entertainment and Restaurants

Hot Pot

Teppanyaki and Sihuan Red restaurants

Star Moment Karaoke Lounge

Showgirl performances in the Royal Theatre and “Silk Road” performances in Two70, where art, robots and technology combine to create different performances.

Skydiving on the RipCord by IFly, a skydiving adventure that features a high flying experience 300 feet above the ocean on the North Star, the glass observation capsule.

Bumper cars and sport activities in the largest indoor space at sea, SeaPlex.

In terms of suites, Spectrum of the Seas features a 2,809-square foot family suite that has an in-room slide and accommodates up to 11 guests.

Spectrum of the Seas has private dining and shopping experiences as well available to travelers.

Will you be sailing aboard Spectrum of the Seas? Let us know in the comments.