Explora Journeys Partners With EHL Hospitality Business School

Explora Journeys announces the brand’s partnership with EHL Hospitality Business School, a hospitality management school that has campuses in Switzerland and Singapore. Both brands are excited to bring a Guest Experience Foundations training program for all Explora Journeys employees.

The training program is designed to reinforce Explora Journeys commitment to providing memorable guest experiences. The program has a heavy focus on European services style, creating an exciting and cosmopolitan atmosphere onboard its ships.

“With our brand being created in Switzerland, the cradle of luxury hospitality, we are proud to partner with the world’s leading hospitality school EHL,” said Michael Ungerer, President and CEO of Explora Journeys. “This partnership will offer our employees world-class luxury hospitality education and represents a significant step in ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences.”

The Guest Experience Foundations training program features modules delivered by EHL Certified Trainers, covering essential skills and the knowledge to deliver a high quality customer experience at sea.

The training program is also offered online. In addition, activities will be initiated aboard Explora Journeys ships to reinforce key points with trainees.

“Our program is designed to ensure that the employees at Explora Journeys receive the highest quality of education and growth,” said Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group. “Our expertise in luxury hospitality education combined with Exploria Journeys commitment to exceptional guest experiences is the perfect match.”

