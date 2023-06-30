A Luxurious Journey Aboard Riverside Mozart

I recently had the opportunity to sail aboard Riverside Mozart, the latest addition to the river cruise scene. As the flagship vessel of the brand-new river cruise line Riverside Luxury Cruises, this floating masterpiece effortlessly blends elegance, comfort, and exceptional service. The atheistic embraces the guest’s comfort, unlike the sterile, cookie-cutter manufactured decor of other river cruise lines.

The Riverside Mozart, formerly known as the Crystal Mozart, is twice as wide as standard river cruise ships. Despite her generous size, she only has 81 staterooms, allowing for a maximum of 162 passengers. This leaves a tremendous amount of public space spanning across all four decks and providing ample room for guests to enjoy. The ship boasts five dining venues and three bars, ensuring no one area ever feels overcrowded. The Riverside Mozart is the epitome of luxury among river cruise ships available today, and here’s why.

SUITE SANCTUARIES

Staterooms on Riverside Mozart are pretty large compared to other ships on the market. They range in size from 215 to 883 square feet and come with a personal butler to assist with anything you might need. The largest suites also come with special services such as complimentary ironing, laundry and limousine transfers. In the event you don’t book a stateroom with the services, there is also a complimentary guest laundry room with several self-serve Miele washers you can use.

During my voyage, I stayed in a luxurious Riverside Suite that boasted a French balcony, a true king-size bed (a first among river cruises that can also be configured as two twin beds), a flat-screen television, and a small sitting area. I loved the bathroom that was equipped with heated Toto toilets and towel warmers. However, I wished there was more storage and counter space. Luckily, the desk in the stateroom doubled as a vanity area for getting ready.

The Penthouse Suites are impressive, offering a spacious 323 square feet living space, a larger bathroom with a bathtub, a pullout couch and a French Balcony. However, the Mozart Suite is the largest, spanning an impressive 645 square feet. It features a separate bedroom, a living room with a fireplace, a dining table for four, a master bath and a powder room and French Balconies. It can be combined with an interconnecting Riverside Suite for added flexibility to form a magnificent two-bedroom Owner’s Suite, which is great for families or couples traveling together.

DINING EXPERIENCES

Riverside Mozart has five dining venues which is a lot for a ship of this size. The culinary staff focuses on made-to-order meals inspired by the changing seasons along the Danube. Bread is baked fresh daily, and pasta is prepared from scratch in-house. Wines served with meals have been selected from the regions visited along the ship’s itinerary and the waitstaff is happy to tell you all about them.

Guests will find an enormous breakfast buffet each morning in the Marketplace. It is located at the rear of the Waterside Restaurant, which is the main dining venue that serves full-service lunches and dinners. For lighter options, The Bistro offers a variety of à la carte and tapas-style snacks throughout the day, including gourmet coffees, waffles with homemade ice cream and gelatos. The Blue Deli is a small casual dining spot at the stern of the ship. It feels like a modern take on a dinner where guests can enjoy burgers, salads, sandwiches and local specialties. Be sure to try the milkshakes!

On select days, weather permitting, you can also enjoy lunch at the Vista Grill on the top deck, where the culinary team fire up the Green Egg BBQs and grill lobster, salmon, prawns, and steaks paired with savory salads. The Vintage Room provides an intimate private dining experience for a maximum of 12 guests, requiring reservations and an additional fee, where a specially curated eight-course meal is served and paired with a selection of wines handpicked by the Head Sommelier.

SIP IN STYLE

Although you can have a cocktail wherever you wish, there are three distinct spots on the Mozart where guests can enjoy tasty libations. On sunny days when the Vista Bar is open there is no better place to enjoy the sights of the European countryside with drink in hand. This pop-up bar literally pops up from the deck and is complete with counter seating, a wine fridge and all the makings for your favorite drink. Enjoy your beverage on a couch under the canopy or in one of the many chairs or loungers spread out on the deck. The herb garden on this deck provides the botanicals in many of the cocktails.

Before or after dinner, mixologists create hand-crafted cocktails and serve wines by the glass at the Cove Piano Bar. Enjoy your aperitifs while the captivating sounds of the Bösendorfer piano fill the air. The ship’s accomplished piano player is always happy to accommodate requests or play from his roster of classic show tunes and music that was popular in the 80s and 90s.

Additionally, The Connoisseur’s Club is a sophisticated cigar lounge, perfect for true cigar aficionados who relish the pleasure of smoking a fine stogie while savoring a glass of cognac.

PURE BLISS

The bow of the ship has a significant amount of space dedicated to the Fehi Spa. Not only is there an indoor counter-current swimming pool, hot tub, steam room and sauna, but there is also an oversized relaxation area with loungers that face the floor-to-ceiling windows across the front of the ship. This area is perfect for unwinding before a spa treatment or enjoying a book on a rainy day. Guests are welcome to use the spa at any time during their cruise, whether they are receiving a wellness service or not.

Furthermore, the spa includes two treatment rooms where therapists provide a range of facials, massages, and body treatments using products from the renowned brand Natura Bissé from Barcelona. Additionally, there is a full-service hair and nail salon available for guests to enjoy.

If you’re looking for a cruise that combines luxury, serenity, and exceptional service, I highly recommend Riverside Luxury Cruises. It offers a truly remarkable cruising experience along many of Europe’s most beautiful waterways. Riverside Ravel is the next ship to launch, with Riverside Debussy, RIverside Bach and Riverside Mahler, not far behind her.