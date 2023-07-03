Luxury Travel Advisor Names Viking Cruises Best River And Ocean Line

Viking Cruises has been named the “Best Luxury River Cruise Company” by Luxury Travel Advisor in their 2023 Awards of Excellence! The cruise line is the first to be awarded top marks in both river and ocean categories for four years. This year’s awards also mark the eighth time Viking Cruises has been awarded the title of “Best Luxury River Cruise Company” by Luxury Travel Advisor.

“Thank you to Luxury Travel Advisor for this honor. We are proud to be recognized once again as the best in river and ocean voyages,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking Cruises. “At Viking, we are dedicated to exploring the world in comfort, and we are very pleased that this mission continues to resonate with our guests—as well as with experts in the luxury travel industry.”

Every year, Luxury Travel Advisor recognizes companies and individuals in the luxury travel sector as distinguished providers. The magazine’s advisory board carefully selects these honorees through an exclusive voting process. The nominees encompass various categories such as hotels, resorts, individuals, cruise lines, and professional services, all of whom consistently surpass expectations in providing unforgettable experiences. Their inclusion on this prestigious list is a testament to their exceptional contributions to the luxury travel industry. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://www.luxurytraveladvisor.com/your-business/luxury-travel-advisor-announces-2023-awards-excellence-winners.

A Bright Future For Viking Cruises

Viking Cruises has announced its latest developments, coinciding with the company’s 25th anniversary and its exceptional performance in January 2023, marking the highest monthly bookings. Over the past few years, Viking Cruises has experienced significant growth, and this success has been further reinforced by the addition of 17 new ships to their fleet since 2020. Notable highlights include:

The introduction of eight Viking Longships on European rivers.

Deploying new vessels on the Mekong, Nile, and Mississippi rivers.

Unveiling four identical ocean ships.

Launching two Polar Class expedition vessels.

Viking Cruises has also garnered several prestigious awards recently, including being named the “Best Cruise Line” in the inaugural Global Tastemakers Awards by Food & Wine readers.

Additionally, the company has received the honors of:

One of the top choices for relaxation in the 2023 Men’s Health Travel Awards.

“Best River Cruise Line” in the first Healthy Travel Awards by Women’s Health. “Best Overall Line,” “Best River Line,” and “Best Dining” in the 2023 Cruisers’ Choice Awards by Cruise Critic.

By Ethan Leckie