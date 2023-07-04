Cunard Unveils Queen Anne Cutaway Image For Cruise Line’s 183rd Birthday

Cunard has debuted an illustrated, trade-friendly cutaway image of Queen Anne, the line’s latest ship, inspired by the cruise line’s advertisements from the 1920s, showcasing the company’s storied history. Designed by artist Dominik Bulka, the cutaway references features of several Cunard ships, including the Grand Lobby and Golden Lion Pub. The graphic was released today to pay tribute to Cunard’s 183rd birthday. New concept designs for Queen Anne, such as the Bright Lights Society show bar, are also included in the image.

Additional nods to Cunard ships found in the image include:

Deck one depicts two bellhops feeding a hippo in a swimming pool, referencing a 1963 transatlantic journey by a three-year-old hippo named Jimmy.

The onboard kennels on Queen Mary 2 accommodate up to 24 owner’s pets, including a British lamppost from the Cunard Building in Liverpool and a New York City fire hydrant to prevent homesickness.

The top deck screens on Queen Mary 2 display a scene from “The Greatest Showman,” marking the first Hollywood movie premiere on a passenger ship in 2017.

Illustrations of past notable guests such as David Bowie, Nelson Mandela, and the line’s founder, Sir Samuel Cunard are found throughout the cutaway graphic.

In preparation for Queen Anne‘s maiden voyage on May 3, 2024, Cunard will create a series of limited-edition posters containing the cutaway. The posters will provide Cunard’s newly-introduced regional sales team with a valuable tool during training sessions and store visits. The team aims to remind agents of the experiences available onboard a Cunard Queen, helping to highlight the features and address any misconceptions. Agents can also download the image from Cunard’s agent asset bank. To stay updated with the latest Cunard news and information and earn Shine points for bookings and training, agents can visit www.ShineRewardsClub.com. Those seeking further details about Cunard or wishing to book a voyage can visit the official website at www.cunard.com.

By Ethan Leckie