Princess Cruises Partners with Xponential Fitness

Health and wellness at sea has been at the forefront for a while now, and it’s clear that trend isn’t going away any time soon. Princess Cruises has announced an exclusive 5-year partnership with Xponential Fitness, Inc. to provide the cruise line with uniquely customizable guest fitness experiences at sea.

In coordination with OneSpaWorld, 8 Xponential Fitness brand will be made available onboard each of Princess’ 15-ship fleet, resulting in a minimum total of 120 licensed studio experiences across the Princess fleet, featuring Xponential’s market-leading Club Pilates, Pure Barre, Yoga Six, CycleBar, Row House, AKT Dance, and StretchLab brands and fitness modalities to start, with more exciting Xponential Fitness offerings to come.

“Our goal is simply to provide the best vacation experiences in the world at the best value. Blending Xponential’s unmatched boutique fitness brand portfolio with OneSpaWorld’s beautifully-curated fitness program, developed over the course of our 25-year exclusive collaboration, allows us to align the most iconic brand in cruising with the best and most comprehensive offerings in the fitness industry,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Whether at your home, your local studio, your stateroom, the ship fitness center, sports court or lido deck, our guests can engage with Pure Barre, Club Pilates, YogaSix, StretchLab, Stride or any of their favorite fitness experiences.”

Cruise Fitness For All

An important point to note is that Xponential Fitness caters to both fans of their programs as well as newcomers just getting into the world of health and fitness.

“This partnership will broaden the fitness experience available to the millions of guests who sail on Princess,” said Danyal Ali, President of XPASS at Xponential Fitness. “Our wide variety of fitness offerings, ranging from stretching to cycling, will provide everyone, including avid Xponential members and first-timers, the opportunity to experience our brands in addition to the existing extensive suite of OneSpaWorld services offered on board. We look forward to working closely with OneSpaWorld to create extraordinary value for Princess and its guests. Clearly, the strong synergies among Princess Cruises, Xponential Fitness, and OneSpaWorld will create value for all involved in the partnership.”

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES’ ANNOUNCES 47 NEW ITINERARIES TO KICK OFF THE SEASON

The new partnership is aimed at bringing more customizable experiences to your cruise vacation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Princess and Xponential to expand our delivery of personalized, custom Princess guest experiences at sea by incorporating the premier Xponential Fitness studio fitness brand content and its market-leading multi-modality programming into our offering,” said Leonard Fluxman, CEO, President and Executive Chairman of OneSpaWorld. “Together with the Xponential Fitness team, we will design remarkable Princess-inspired fitness experiences for each Princess guest, continuing our 25-year commitment to innovate and deliver marvelous new guest experiences and memories.”

Do you choose your cruises based on the fitness or wellness options on board? Let us know in the comments!