Holland America Line is now the first cruise line to be awarded the Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification, a commitment to serving fresh, sustainable and traceable Alaskan seafood. The certification is valid on all six HAL ships that sail to the Alaskan waters.

“Holland America Line has shared Alaska adventures with our guests for 75 years, and supporting sustainable fishing and local business is an important commitment for us,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We’ve pledged to buy and serve only local, sustainable, fresh seafood on Alaska voyages, and RFM certification is a crucial step in the commitment to sustainability that we share with our guests and fishing families of Alaska.”

RFM is a third-party certification program for wild-capture fisheries. The RFM logo is placed on every Alaskan fish the cruise line sources showing travelers the place of origin of the seafood product and informs consumers of the entire food production process.

“We applaud Holland America Line for its long-standing commitment to sustainable seafood and its hard work to become the first cruise line to offer RFM certified Alaska seafood,” said Tomi Marsh, Alaska seafood harvester and CSC RFM board member. “Holland America Line’s support for RFM not only highlights its dedication to sustainability, but also its dedication to promoting local values.”

More about The RFM Certification Program

The Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) Certification program is a foundation made up of a diverse board of seafood and sustainability experts. The RFM Certification program is founded on the strongest and most widely acknowledged international standards and practices.

RELATED: HOLLAND AMERICA LINE SHARES UPDATED “TRAVEL WELL” PROTOCOLS

With the new certification, guests onboard Holland’s Alaskan itineraries can now enjoy several new recipes in the main dining room, such as fried Alaska cod sandwich, Alaskan salmon chop and roasted fennel crusted Alaska halibut.

What’s your favorite thing to eat while on a cruises? Let us know in the comments!