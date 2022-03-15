Princess Cruises Adds San Diego, Galveston as Homeports

Princess Cruises has two new homeports for cruisers to enjoy! The line is returning to Galveston, TX on board Ruby Princess beginning in December 2022 and San Diego, California on board Diamond Princess in September 2022.

The line also announced a return to service in Australia beginning June 2022 on board Coral Princess.

“Deploying these three ships to service over the next two months will mark the return of the entire Princess fleet, once our highly anticipated return to Australia is approved by local authorities,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Returning a ship to San Diego gives more options for our west coast guests and Galveston makes a Princess cruise easily accessible to millions of Texans.”

Return to Cruising in Australia

With the news that the Australian Federal and State Governments are opening the doors to the return of cruising, Princess Cruises is bringing Coral Princess back into operation beginning June 2022 with roundtrip Brisbane itineraries ranging from three- to 12-days, calling on ports in Queensland and New South Wales.

In August, Coral Princess will relocate to Sydney, Australia and sail a new 12-day voyage with calls on Queensland and the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea, before resuming the previously scheduled Australia & New Zealand program for the 2022/2023 season. In addition, Majestic Princess will sail roundtrip from Sydney on a new Queensland voyage in February 2023.

Do you plan on sailing from Australia when the country opens up cruising once again? Let us know in the comments!