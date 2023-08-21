Peninsula Istanbul Wins “Best New Hotel” 2023 By Virtuoso Pros

The Peninsula Istanbul Hotel has received the esteemed “Best New Hotel” award for 2023 from VIRTUOSO® – the world’s most prominent network of agencies focused on luxury and experiential travel. This prestigious recognition is reserved for hotels that have opened within the previous two years.

MORE ABOUT THE AWARD

Voting for the Best of the Best awards was performed by Virtuoso’s 20,000 professional travel advisors, representing 50 different countries.

The editors of VIRTUOSO LIFE, the network’s award-winning magazine, provided valuable insights to help narrow down the field of potential nominees before the advisors cast their votes.

The winners will be featured in the September/October issue of the magazine, which is distributed to 200,000 households with a high net worth.

The award presentation occurred during VIRTUOSO’s 35th annual Virtuoso Travel Week, culminating with its renowned Best of the Best Awards ceremony and gala on August 17, 2023, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are extremely honoured to receive this prestigious award from Virtuoso, which celebrates the best travel experiences in the world. ”said Jonathan H. Crook, Managing Director of The Peninsula Istanbul. “It is not only a testament to the exceptional daily commitment of our entire The Peninsula family providing remarkable service but also drives us to remain one of the finest hotels in Istanbul and the world for discerning travellers.”