Viking Cruises’ Vessel Designer Richard Riveire Names Viking Aton

Viking Cruises held a special celebration to name its newest river ship, the Viking Aton, in Aswan, Egypt.

Richard Riveire, the vessel’s ceremonial godfather and designer of Viking’s award-winning vessels, offered a blessing for good fortune and safe sailing. Viking Aton is an advanced vessel custom-built to navigate the Nile and will sail on Viking’s sought-after Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary. Along with its sister ship, Viking Osiris, the state-of-the-art vessel will provide a spectacular cruising experience.

“Today, we are pleased to welcome Viking Aton to our growing fleet. Together with her sister ship, the Viking Osiris, they are the newest and most elegant vessels on the Nile, by far,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With extraordinarily strong interest in Egypt among our guests, we are proud to bring another state-of-the-art vessel to this region, and we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the country’s rich cultural treasures. I am also thankful to my friend, Richard Riveire, for his tremendous contributions to Viking, including the design of this new vessel and our other award-winning river, ocean and expedition ships.”

MORE ABOUT RICHARD Riveire

Richard Riveire, AIA, NCARB, IIDA, is a founding Principal of Rottet Studio, a celebrated interior architecture and design firm with global recognition.

With over 30 years of experience, Riveire is known for his groundbreaking interiors that prioritize comfort and visual appeal.

He has earned multiple design excellence awards from prestigious organizations such as the American Institute of Architects, Interior Design Magazine, and the International Interior Design Association.

He has led many notable projects in the hospitality and entertainment industries throughout his career, including the Presidential Bungalows at The Beverly Hills Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences at LA Live.

“It is an incredible honor to be the godfather of the Viking Aton and to celebrate the growing Viking fleet,” said Richard Riveire. “For well over a decade, I have been proud to work alongside Tor, Karine and the Viking team to help design how the Viking brand comes to life on board. Together, we share the belief that the design of each Viking ship should showcase the destination, wherever you may be in the world.”

EXPANDING TO EGYPT

With a capacity for 82 guests across its 41 staterooms, the Viking Aton draws inspiration from Viking’s acclaimed river and ocean ships, boasting the exquisite Scandinavian design that has become a hallmark of the brand.

The vessel is a replica of the Viking Osiris, christened in 2022 by the 8th Earl of Carnarvon, marking the Viking’s first-ever naming ceremony.

The sister ships share features familiar to Viking patrons, such as the striking square bow and the versatile indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace.

The Viking Aton is the latest addition to Viking’s expanding fleet, tailored exclusively for Nile river cruising.

In addition to the Viking Aton and Viking Osiris, identical sister ships, the Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek, are currently under construction, with deliveries scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

This new group will supplement the two existing ships in the Egypt fleet, the Viking Ra and MS Antares, bringing the total count of Viking ships plying Nile waters by 2025 to six.

PHARAOHS & PYRAMIDS ITINERARY

The Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary spans over 12 days, starting with a three-night stay at a luxurious Cairo hotel, where guests can explore renowned landmarks like the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Saqqara necropolis (also known as “Sakkara”), and the grand Mosque of Muhammad Ali.

From there, guests fly to Luxor, where they tour the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before embarking on a Viking river ship for an eight-day roundtrip cruise on the Nile River.

This journey includes exclusive admission to the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings, as well as exciting excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, the temples at Abu Simbel, the High Dam in Aswan, and a visit to a vibrant Nubian village with an opportunity to experience a customary elementary school.

PRE AND POST EXTENSIONS

Viking’s Pre and Post Extensions offer an exclusive glimpse into archives and exhibits of ancient Egypt.

Guests taking the British Collections of Ancient Egypt extension, spanning over five days, will embark on a journey in London led by an esteemed Viking Tour Director and an expert Egyptologist.

The tour includes Privileged Access to two renowned museums: a private tour of the Egyptian Collection at the British Museum before public hours and an after-hours visit to Sir John Soane’s museum, illuminated by candlelight.

A new three-night Pre-Extension in Istanbul , where guests can visit the timeless city and important religious sites, including the “Blue Mosque” and the legendary Hagia Sophia.

Before their voyage, guests can also extend their journey in Jerusalem , exploring Israel’s fascinating capital’s ancient history and vibrant culture.

Guests can also extend the journey with a 4-night Post-Extension to Jordan – Petra, Dead Sea & Amman to view Roman antiquities at Jerash, Crusader-era castles at Kerak or Shobak, and experience the lost city of Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Will you be sailing aboard Viking Aton? Let us know in the comments!