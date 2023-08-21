MSC Cruises’ MSC Meraviglia is altering her route to follow the upcoming season’s changing winds and falling leaves!

After a successful first season in New York City, MSC Meraviglia is venturing to areas renowned for their historic architecture, scenic landscapes, and autumn foliage. Beginning on September 24, 2023, MSC Meraviglia will sail from New York City to Canada and New England.

MSC MERAVIGLIA HIGhLIGHTS

20 bars and 12 restaurants, seven different shows in the Broadway Theatre and Carousel Lounge.

Spa treatments in the Aurea Spa

Indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs.

“We launched sailings from New York to give our guests and travel advisors more options, and it’s exciting to see these itineraries come to life onboard the award-winning MSC Meraviglia,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. “These new sailings are an important growth milestone for us in the North American market and provide a unique cruising experience for guests who want to explore new destinations. Fall is the perfect time to visit the shores of the Northeast or get away to the beaches of Bermuda, and MSC Meraviglia is the perfect ship to sail through the seasons with its abundance of indoor and outdoor entertainment options.”

The itineraries for Canada and New England visit scenic ports, iconic historical landmarks, and vibrant autumn foliage. Activities offered during shore excursions at each of these ports include the following:

New York City: Visit the iconic Empire State Building to world-class museums, complemented by fantastic autumn foliage, all available while enjoying a stroll in Central Park.

Newport: This beautiful Rhode Island waterfront town boasts unparalleled views of rocky shorelines, a picturesque bay, iconic mansions, and architecture that will leave visitors breathless.

Boston: A rich blend of historical culture and modern amenities await in this famous city, with a visit to the Freedom Trail lined with historical landmarks, a glimpse of cutting-edge architecture, or a peek into Fenway Park, the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.

Portland: This iconic destination is known for its wealth of cultural attractions, enchanting lighthouses, magnificent natural beauty, and fresh seafood, making it ideal for guests looking to immerse themselves in the New England experience. The Portland Museum of Art features an extensive gallery, while the Old Port District provides an unmatched vista with plenty of opportunities to taste a world-famous Maine lobster roll.

New Brunswick: Visiting this historic port city of Saint John will present guests with unparalleled outdoor adventures, including striking coastlines and lush forests teeming with wildlife such as moose, whales, and seals. Whether guests are searching for a leisurely nature walk or a stroll through city streets, New Brunswick provides endless opportunities to satisfy interests.

Nova Scotia: This captivating destination epitomizes Canada’s natural beauty, iconic spots, and charming beaches galore. Halifax, the seaside capital city, features world-class restaurants and cultural activities that will immerse visitors in the area’s charming fishing villages. Meanwhile, Sydney, the region’s largest urban center with a past linked to mining, offers attractions that pay homage to Scotland’s heritage.

Charlottetown: Entering Charlottetown, the capital of Prince Edward Island, is like stepping back in time with its colonial architecture and elegant Victorian-style buildings, from traversing the most iconic places in the city to taking in the views across the sea to Fort Amherst.

