Sea Cloud Cruises Expands into North America

Sea Cloud Cruises has appointed Mirell Reyes as president of the executive unit in North America with a focus on market expansion. The unit will oversee sales, marketing, and communication operations in the region. Kevin Smith will also join as vice president of sales, taking charge of consortia, travel advisors, groups, and new charter partnerships. Both will be based in South Florida as part of the Sea Cloud Cruises US team.

“The Sea Cloud experience is one steeped in history, sustainability and luxurious European service, which resonates with today’s traveler,” said Sea Cloud Cruises US CEO Daniel Schaefer. “Mirell’s and Kevin’s vast cruise knowledge and background in the luxury high-end market combined with their strong industry relationships, will play a major role in growing the Americas.”

MORE ABOUT REYES AND SMITH

Mirell Reyes

She has accumulated 20+ years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry. Prior to her tenure at Sea Cloud Cruises, she served as the President of Star Clippers Americas and held the position of Vice President of Sales for the German speaking markets.

Her notable career also encompasses her previous role as Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at TUI Leisure Travel, where she facilitated custom voyages for affluent patrons in association with prominent industry players including Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Cunard Line, and Holland America.

” I am honored to take on the role of bringing and elevating the storied Sea Cloud brand to North America, introducing our iconic Sea Cloud, Sea Cloud II and newest ship Sea Cloud Spirit to an audience of discerning travelers seeking a truly unique and luxury sailing journey,” shared Sea Cloud Cruises president Mirell Reyes.

Kevin Smith

He is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the travel industry.

Before joining Sea Cloud Cruises, he propelled the sales division of American Queen Voyages as Vice President of Sales.

This esteemed industry veteran has also held sales positions with esteemed luxury cruise brands such as AmaWaterways River Cruises and Silversea Cruises.

“The legendary Sea Cloud Cruises fleet and service level is truly unmatched, and I look forward to building strong partnerships with our trade community to create memorable experiences for their well-traveled guests,” said Kevin Smith, vice president sales for Sea Cloud Cruises.