Holland America Line Shares Arctic Circle Voyages For 2025

Holland America Line has shared a new 28-day “Arctic Circle Crossing: Greenland & Iceland” Legendary Voyage departing June 29, 2025! Set sail aboard the brand’s Nieuw Statendam and visit Greenland, Iceland, and Norway!

“Legendary Voyages give us the opportunity to create longer cruises that delve deeper into a region and include ports we don’t normally visit, like the four maiden calls in Greenland on the new Arctic Circle Crossing,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We’re taking this itinerary up to Norway’s North Cape, then heading farther north in Greenland on both coasts and adding amazing opportunities in Iceland. At 28 days, it’s the perfect length to showcase this area and give our guests an experience that goes beyond a brief introduction to the countries.”

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARY

The journey takes inspiration from the routes of Erik the Red, a Norse explorer who established the initial European settlement in Greenland.

Sailing roundtrip from Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Visit 15 ports across five countries: Ålesund, Trondheim, Honningsvåg (North Cape) and Tromsø, Norway; Ittoqqortoormiit (Scoresbysund), Greenland; Akureyri and Isafjördur Iceland; Nuuk (Godthåb), Sisimiut (Holsteinsborg), Ilulissat (Jakobshavn) and Nanortalik, Greenland; Reykjavik, Iceland (overnight); Stornoway (Isle of Lewis) and Invergordon (Inverness), Scotland; and Dover (London), England.

Overnight in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Maiden calls in Nuuk, Ittoqqortoormiit, Sisimiut, Ilulissat.

‘Have it All’ Early Booking Bonus

The “Arctic Circle Crossing” opens for booking on August 24, 2023. Guests can now enjoy a limited-time offer of the “Have It All” Early Booking Bonus when they book this cruise, including shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi. In addition, guests also receive free prepaid Crew Appreciation, upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package, and Premium Wi-Fi. Fares for the Arctic Circle Crossing begin at $6,399, double occupancy. Taxes, fees, and port expenses are additional.

Will you be sailing aboard Holland America Line’s 28-day voyage? Let us know in the comments!