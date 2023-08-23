Cunard Partners With Pop Art Mr. Brainwash On Queen Elizabeth Mural

As Cunard continues to promote artistic excellence at sea, the cruise line announced a partnership with popular pop artist Mr. Brainwash! On August 22, 2023, Thierry Guetta, formally known as Mr. Brainwash joined Cunard executives aboard Queen Elizabeth for an exclusive ceremony where he unveiled a new mural in the ship’s Garden Lounge.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Mr. Brainwash for Queen Elizabeth’s incredible new mural and it is a privilege to be associated with such an acclaimed and innovative artist,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “We always strive to provide guests with enriching and unique experiences on board and this one-of-a-kind masterpiece will certainly be enjoyed by our many art lovers.”

The event held yesterday marked the end of Queen Elizabeth’s art-themed voyage from Vancouver to Los Angeles, which featured several seminars influenced by Mr. Brainwash and screenings of ‘Exit Through the Gift Shop,’ an Academy Award-nominated film featuring the artist Banksy and Mr. Brainwash.

During the ceremony that celebrates Cunard and contemporary art, Mr. Brainwash added his distinctive graffiti-style touch to an intricate patchwork of Cunard marketing posters from the 1920s, forming a distinctive mural.

Guests aboard Queen Elizabeth were also able to see and buy the biggest set of original artwork and limited edition pieces by the artist ever to have been brought on a ship and displayed in the ship’s art gallery.

“I am ecstatic to collaborate with Cunard because throughout history, they have proven to be timeless and consistent. This piece of mine holds massive significance. It is very special to me because it merges two worlds together and represents artistic expression on a grand scale,” said Mr. Brainwash. “I believe creating accessible art is beautiful because it has the ability to enrich an individual’s journey and ignite their imagination no matter where they are in the world or what they are doing. If I can manage to even bring that expression to the high seas, there truly is no limit to where art can go. This unveiling is more than an event; it marks something that will inspire those who see it immediately and for generations to come. In the future, I will look back on this collaboration with beautiful memories attached to it. This collaboration is beautiful.”

