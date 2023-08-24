Swan Hellenic’s Business Team Prepares for Expansion Opportunities

Swan Hellenic has announced significant changes to its top-level leadership!

The company has confirmed that Alfredo Spadon, the SVP of Global Sales and Marketing, is leaving and passing the baton to Patrizia Iantorno, appointed Chief Commercial Officer, a newly created role. Previously, the VP of Global Marketing, Patrizia, will focus on supporting the company’s development by remaining closely aligned with customers and providing distinctive service values.

“It’s been a privilege to work with Alfredo, bringing the new Swan Hellenic vision to life. Everyone in the team he put together and steered with humble leadership and masterful support owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude,” said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “He has played a key role in creating the unique spirit that distinguishes our company today. Patrizia has already taken able charge of the transition, having spent the past 12 months working closely alongside him, significantly enriching our guest experience and trade support.”

NEW GROWTH HIGHLIGHTS

Patrizia Iantorno, previously the VP of Global Marketing at Swan Hellenic, has been promoted to the Chief Commercial Officer. The company has strategically created this role to support the development of its close customer focus and service values.

Anna Wolfsteiner has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales in Europe and the UK in a newly created position. With over 29 years of experience in the travel industry, including more than 11 years spent in senior positions at Scenic Group, Wolfsteiner will closely support Swan Hellenic’s European customers and trade partners while reflecting the company’s increasing cross-generational appeal and growth in the region beyond the UK.

“It’s been a privilege to play a role in the launch of this visionary start-up during a period of intense historic challenges, from the COVID pandemic to the geopolitical situation,” said Spadon. “I’d like to thank our trade partners, media colleagues and above all the fantastically talented and dedicated Swan Hellenic team around the world for their faith, commitment and hard work. We’ve created a distinctive premium brand that builds on an exceptional heritage to offer uniquely enriching discovery experiences of our wonderful world. Congratulations for now and the future. I know you’ll continue to surprise and exceed expectations!”