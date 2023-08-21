MSC World Europa Cruise Ship Review
Let's Explore World Europa
MSC World Europa launched in 2022 and has a capacity of 6,000 guests. The ship offers state-of-the-art features, including an indoor promenade, an aquatic park, and the latest environmental technologies. The ship is known for her luxurious amenities, diverse dining options, and entertainment offerings. MSC World Europa is the first ship in the fleet to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG), an alternative fuel that has fewer carbon emissions than other fossil fuels.
MSC World Europa offers an extensive range of accommodation options to satisfy every taste, from luxurious suites with stylish private facilities in the MSC Yacht Club to traditional, comfortable staterooms. What’s more? MSC World Europa brings brand new stateroom designs overlooking the outdoor promenade, where guests can soak up the vibrant atmosphere for a truly unique experience.
There are six main categories for cabins on MSC World Europa: Interior, Oceanview, Balcony, Aurea Balcony, Suite, and MSC Yacht Club.
All cabins onboard MSC World Europa exhibit striking hues and richly textured wood finishes. The beds are sufficiently comfy with a slightly firm feel, and we particularly adore the exquisite toiletries bearing MSC’s branding, imbued with a captivating fragrance.
Each cabin on MSC World Europa is equipped with a private bathroom featuring a shower, toilet, and sink/vanity, as well as interactive on-demand television sets, mini-fridges, and in-room safes, along with ample storage space that increases in proportion to the size of the selected cabin. Several cabins across all categories are eligible for interconnection, while a few cabins of various grades are designated as Accessible. Premium bath products are standard in every room, along with 24-hour room service, hair dryers, mini-fridges, bathrobes, and more.
MSC World Europa’s Yacht Club staterooms and suites offer exceptional value on board. This exclusive enclave, which feels like a ship within a ship, boasts abundant additional amenities such as a private dining room, a lounge with free-flowing drinks, and expansive sun decks. The icing on the cake is access to butler service, inclusive mini-bars, and priority embarkation and disembarkation. Interestingly, one need not shell out for a suite to enjoy the benefits of MSC Yacht Club. Though there are multiple suite options- some extending over multiple decks with private balconies and whirlpool tubs, there are also more modest balcony suites. Upgrading to The Yacht Club Level unlocks additional perks such as a private balcony, a concierge, and butler service. Furthermore, suites offer an extensively luxurious experience with a personal butler, access to a private restaurant, and indoor/outdoor lounges complemented by breathtaking ocean views.
No matter which type of cabin you select, whether it’s a deluxe or cost-effective option, your journey on MSC World Europa will undoubtedly be an unforgettable one.
Anyone who has sailed aboard MSC World Europa would affirm that going hungry is next to impossible. Indulge in a world of culinary delights aboard MSC World Europa and explore brand new specialty dining concepts like the hydroponic garden at Chef’s Garden Kitchen, La Pescaderia for Mediterranean fish dishes, an on-board microbrewery, and a Gin bar that offers mixology classes. With 13 dining venues on board, including six specialty restaurants, guests can savor the farm-to-ocean ethos of Michelin-starred chef Niklas Ekstedt’s Chef’s Garden Kitchen. The ship also offers three distinct restaurant buffets, each with a unique ambiance, and a new location that remains open 24/7. MSC World Europa also boasts Butcher’s Cut for an American-style steakhouse, Hola! Tacos & Cantina for Latin American street food, Kaito Teppanyaki & Sushi bar, and renowned buffets that are among guests’ favorites.
Guests can enjoy their main dining experience aboard MSC World Europa in various restaurants like Bubbles, La Foglia, Esagono, and Hexagon. There are also Il Mercato Buffet and La Brasserie Buffet for buffet-style dining. Aurea guests can savor their meals exclusively at Les Dunes Restaurant.
Whether you are looking for a fresh juice bar, a quiet spot for tea, or a lively cocktail lounge, MSC World Europa has a variety of bars and cafes to suit any mood. With a focus on craft and artisanal products, guests will be pleasantly surprised. The ship is home to several bars and lounges, including the Champagne Bar, Dolce Vita, Coffee Emporium, Elixir Mixology Bar, Gin Bar, Juice Bar, Master of the Sea Pub, MSC Yacht Club Sundeck Bar, Raj Polo Tea House, Top Sail Lounge, and Zen Pool Bar.
Guests are spoiled for choices with thrilling entertainment possibilities such as innovative performances, immersive encounters, and unexpected experiences. Indulge in five captivating themed parties, two interactive big-screen game shows, cutting-edge attractions, and other advanced features in the ship’s high-tech venues.
LUNA PARK ARENA
From sunrise to sunset, an all-encompassing entertainment experience awaits guests of every age. Revel in three new concert-style performances at the versatile Luna Park Arena, five majestic theatrical productions at the World Theater, four immersive themed experiences at the Panorama Lounge, and unpredicted pop-up entertainment across the vessel.
With a seating capacity of 300, the Luna Park Arena guarantees many versatile entertainment options for guests, from movies, game shows, and children’s activities to themed parties. Daytime will sparkle with exclusive features like the new VR Drone Academy, two interactive gameshows, and the Digital Dance Academy presenting three Dance with Flavia classes led by the Strictly Come Dancing champion Flavia Cacace-Mistry. Doremi’s Wake Up Rave will also provide the ship’s youngest visitors with an entertaining morning. Record-breaking challenges will be available during daytime events and a grand evening performance.
After hours, the Luna Park Arena will be illuminated with three interactive concerts with mind-blowing visual effects: Symphonic Ibiza, Supershow, and Crimson Club.
THE WORLD THEATER
The World Theater, the main stage on board, features five original shows focused on exploration, travel, the sea, and sustainability. The following shows are available to view on board: Eko, Amelia, A Night on Broadway, Cadmo The Landwalker, and Yellow Submarine.
PANORAMA LOUNGE
The aft of the ship features the stunning Panorama Lounge. There are four immersive 90-minute music experiences showcasing dance styles, including samba, tango, waltz, disco, hip hop, and many more. Live bands, dancers, singers, aerialists, and acrobats will participate in: Let’s Get Loud, Ultimate Disco, Bandstand Boogie, and Rock Evolution.
MSC World Europa offers an extensive range of entertainment options that cater to every preference and taste. No matter what you choose, you can be assured of having an unforgettable entertainment experience that will make your voyage memorable.
The MSC Yacht Club is an exclusive, luxurious enclave for guests on board the fleet. It offers a private retreat with elegant, spacious suites and a dedicated 24-hour butler service. The MSC Yacht Club guests have access to a private lounge, restaurant, pool area, priority embarkation and disembarkation, private and tailored excursions, and many other VIP perks. With personalized service and attention to detail, the MSC Yacht Club offers an elevated cruise experience for those seeking the ultimate luxury at sea.
Guests can choose between interior, ocean view, and balcony suites, featuring spacious and well-appointed living areas, marble bathrooms, walk-in closets, and Nespresso machines. The most premium accommodations include duplex suites, with separate living areas, private balconies, and panoramic sea views. Each suite is equipped with modern technology, such as flat-screen TVs and touch-screen tablets, allowing guests to easily control lighting, temperature, and other features. With personalized service and exclusive access to private lounges, restaurants, and amenities, the MSC Yacht Club staterooms offer a luxurious and indulgent experience at sea.
The MSC Yacht Club provides guests with unrivaled luxury and exclusivity onboard ships. When guests step on board, they are met with white-gloved butlers offering personalized service 24/7. The accommodation options in the MSC Yacht Club are some of the most luxurious and spacious available at sea, each boasting a host of premium amenities and the latest in-room technology. Guests can enjoy exclusive access to private dining venues, the MSC Yacht Club Lounge, and a private pool deck area, perfect for a more peaceful and refined cruise experience. In addition, guests can benefit from speedy embarkation and disembarkation processes and bespoke shore excursions arranged by their personal concierge. Whether in search of quiet relaxation or premium onboard experiences, the MSC Yacht Club offers the ideal blend of luxury, style, and exceptional service.
MSC Yacht Club offers an unparalleled luxury cruise experience that is unmatched in the industry. With luxurious accommodations, personalized service, and exclusive access to private facilities and amenities, guests can indulge in the ultimate in relaxation and comfort. If you’re looking for a refined and sophisticated cruising experience, MSC Cruises Yacht Club is the perfect choice.
MSC World Europa Aurea Spa is a luxury spa center offering various treatments and services. The spa is designed to provide guests with a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. The spa facilities include a Turkish bath, a sauna, a steam room, a whirlpool, and a relaxation area.
For those guests who love to indulge in massages, there are different types of massages, including Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, hot stone massage, and more. Guests can also avail themselves of different kinds of facials, such as anti-aging facials, deep cleansing facials, and brightening facials. Additionally, different body treatments are available, such as body wraps, scrubs, and moisturizing treatments.
Guests can indulge in a variety of spa packages designed to cater to their unique wellness needs. For instance, they may opt for the “Aurea Experience” package, which includes a full-body massage, facial, and a hot stone massage. Or they may choose the “Beauty Ritual” package, which includes a facial, body exfoliation, and a body wrap.
The MSC World Europa Aurea Spa promises its guests a luxurious and relaxing spa experience. Take a break from the sun and unwind at the MSC Aurea Spa!
Porthole Cruise and Travel Ship Rating: 5 out of 5