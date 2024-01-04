Oceania Cruises revealed three new itineraries today for its 1,250-guest ship Riviera, exploring Africa and Asia in late 2024 and 2025.

The highlight of these journeys is a 59-day Grand Voyage departing from Barcelona and traversing the Canary Islands before making stops that include Senegal, Gambia, and Ghana, with overnight stays in Walvis Bay, Namibia; and Cape Town, South Africa. The second leg of the voyage sails up the eastern coast via Madagascar, Dar Es Salaam in Tanzania, Seychelles, Maldives, Thailand, and Malaysia, concluding with an overnight stay in Singapore.

The recently refurbished Riviera carries 800 officers and crew for 1,250 guests, ensuring exceptional service. With one chef for every 10 guests, passengers can sample dishes at seven gourmet restaurants while enjoying views of Thailand’s turquoise sea or unwinding after a safari day in Tanzania.

“Sailing from Europe to Asia via both coasts of Africa, is a true bucket list journey, combining iconic cities and unknown gems,” says Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “These longer, destination-immersive voyages offer curious, well-traveled guests the chance to explore some of the most off-the-beaten-path ports in the world, all from the elegant surroundings of Riviera.”

The onboard experience consists of residential-style luxury in the largest standard staterooms at sea, measuring 291 square feet. On shore, new itineraries spanning from 27 to 59 days introduce travelers to smaller, niche destinations including Antsiranana, Madagascar; Hambantota, Sri Lanka; Lome, Togo; and the island of Sao Tome. Guests have their choice of over 400 shore excursions.