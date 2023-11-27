Icon Of The Seas Debuts Ahead Of Schedule

Royal Caribbean has officially welcomed Icon of the Seas to the family. The ship, which has been in the works for over seven years, was celebrated at a ceremony at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The event was attended by over 1,200 crew members and workers, Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley, and Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer.

MORE ABOUT THE SHIP

Icon of the Seas offers a wide range of vacation experiences.

With eight neighborhoods, including five brand-new ones and three reimagined favorites, there is something for everyone. The ship boasts adrenaline-pumping thrills, relaxing chill-out spots, over 40 dining and drinking options, cutting-edge entertainment, and various accommodations, including the new three-level Ultimate Family Townhouse.

The ship’s neighborhoods include Thrill Island, featuring the largest waterpark at sea and thrilling attractions like Crown’s Edge and the FlowRider simulator.

Chill Island has four pools offering different vibes, ocean views, poolside bars, and eateries.

Surfside is a neighborhood designed for young families with water play areas and dedicated dining options.

A new bar called The Lemon Post.

AquaDome is a tranquil oasis by day and a vibrant hot spot at night, featuring restaurants, bars, and the first cast of robots at sea.

The Hideaway is a secluded neighborhood with a suspended infinity pool and stunning ocean views.

Royal Promenade is the ship’s central hub with various restaurants, bars, and lounges.

Central Park is an open-air neighborhood with new dining and entertainment options.

The Suite Neighborhood offers larger suites and exclusive amenities.

“Today, we are celebrating more than a new ship; it’s also the celebration of the culmination of more than 50 years of innovation and dreaming at Royal Caribbean to create the ultimate vacation experience,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Delivering Icon of the Seas represents all that can be accomplished with strong partnerships and a commitment to delivering memorable vacations responsibly, and we thank Meyer Turku and an incredible village of skilled partners for joining us on this journey. The memories millions of families and vacationers will make on Icon will be our greatest accomplishment yet.”

UPCOMING ITINERARIES

Icon of the Seas offers 7-night Eastern or Western Caribbean adventures from Miami, with stops at destinations in the Caribbean and a visit to Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Will you be sailing aboard Icon of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!