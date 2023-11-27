Princess Cruises Announces Countdown To Inaugural Season From Port Canaveral

Just one year from now, get ready to witness Princess Cruises’ history as the brand’s newest ship, Caribbean Princess, embarks on her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral! Whether you’re a family seeking thrilling adventures or a group planning a multi-generational trip, don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience tailored for all ages!

Caribbean Princess will embark on her maiden voyage on November 27, 2024, from Port Canaveral to Turks & Caicos. Guests can now make reservations for the November 2024 through April 2025 season, which includes 20 cruise departures to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from four to eight days.

“With Port Canaveral being introduced as new home port for us in just one year, our presence in North America expands and provides another major drive market with convenient access, as well as a multitude of flight options in and out of Orlando,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. “Plus, we hope many of our guests from Port Canaveral will experience Princess for the first time and discover why our cruise line is so unique, from the Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization, to world-class dining, casual eateries, Broadway-inspired entertainment and incredible family offerings.”

AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

Thanksgiving four-day getaway voyage to Turks & Caicos on November 27, 2024.

Eastern Caribbean six-day cruises to Nassau, Grand Turk, and either Amber Cove or San Juan on December 9, 23, 2024; January 6, 20, February 3, 17, March 3, 17, 31, 2025.

Eastern Caribbean eight-day cruises with St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, and Grand Turk on December 1, 29, 2024; January 26, February 23, and March 23, 2025)

Western Caribbean eight-day voyages to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, and Roatan for Mahogany Bay on December 15, 2024, January 12, February 9, March 9, and April 6, 2025.

Princess Cruises’ Packages

Guests can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier, which add WiFi, beverages, desserts, fitness classes, crew gratuities, and savings of up to 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

Caribbean Princess also offers a wide variety of staterooms that accommodate up to four guests and interconnecting staterooms for families, a Youth and Teen Center for ages 3-17, an outdoor Movies Under the Stars screen to enjoy films, live sports games, and more, plus quieter spaces like The Sanctuary for adult guests to relax with the ocean breeze.

Will you be sailing aboard Caribbean Princess? Let us know in the comments!