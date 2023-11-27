Oceania Cruises Reveals ‘Culinary Masters’ Cruise

Oceania Cruises has announced its inaugural ‘Culinary Masters’ Cruise’ aboard the brand’s Marina ship in October 2024!

The exclusive sailing will allow guests to immerse themselves in the culinary world, guided by the expertise of Oceania Cruises’ renowned Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale.

“Oceania Cruises is a cruise line built by foodies, run by foodies, for foodies,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Since our launch 20 years ago, we have put food at the heart of everything we do, so hosting our first-ever Culinary Masters’ Cruise is a natural evolution for us. This special sailing gives us the chance to show our immense pride in being the only cruise line to have two of its chefs inducted into the prestigious echelons of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France and the opportunity to share their wisdom, creative talent and fantastic culinary connections with our guests.”

MORE ABOUT THE CRUISE

The cruise will sail from Valletta, Malta, to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, on October 16, 2024, visiting the ports of Croatia, Greece, and Italy.

Guests will learn about Oceania Cruises’ gourmet heritage and enjoy onstage panel discussions and live cooking demonstrations by Chef Alex, Oceania Cruises’ Senior Culinary Director, and Chef Eric, Vice President of Culinary.

All guests will be invited to attend Oceania Cruises’ legendary signature gala seafood brunch.

“Oceania Cruises is already a proven leader in the culinary field, and we are excited to expand our already astounding offering with this exclusive cruise, which focuses on some of the finest destinations and cuisines in the world, to make this the ultimate cruise for food lovers,” commented Chef Alex

simply MORE deal

Oceania Cruises’ simply MORE promotion offers free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, shore excursion credit of $800 per stateroom on tours of their choice, and a comprehensive beverage package available during lunch and dinner at onboard restaurants.

