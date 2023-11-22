2023 Early Black Friday Cruise Deals

Attention cruise fanatics! Don’t miss out on unbeatable prices for your ultimate vacation with Black Friday cruise deals! Explore Caribbean shores, dive into Mediterranean history, or witness Alaska’s breathtaking natural wonders. Black Friday cruise deals make your travel dreams a reality without breaking the bank. Keep reading to learn more.

MSC Cruises

From November 15, 2023, to November 24, 2023, MSC Cruises is offering a Black Friday sale with up to $500 in onboard credit, kids sail free, and drinks and wifi are included! Visit destinations like the Caribbean, The Bahamas, the Mediterranean, and more. Click here to learn more.

Oceania Cruises

Experience savings of up to $5400 per stateroom on more than 100 voyages in 2024. This offer applies for bookings between November 14, 2023, and December 5, 2023. Eligible sailings include itineraries in Asia, the Mediterranean, and South America. Click here to learn more.

Virgin Voyages

30% discount on select sailings until December 2024. Enjoy up to $600 worth of free premium drinks per cabin on longer voyages. The offer ends on November 26th! :

– 30% discount on select sailings until December 2024

– $600 in premium drinks per cabin on voyages over seven nights

– $300 in premium drinks per cabin on voyages of four to six nights

– $125 in premium drinks per cabin on voyages up to three nights

– Book at least 180 days in advance and save 10%, or book within 179-121 days to save 5%.

Click here to learn more.

Norwegian Cruise Line

50% discount on cruises for passengers who make their booking before November 26, 2023. Travelers have the opportunity to enhance their experience by combining this offer with Norwegian’s Free At Sea promotion, which includes perks like complimentary specialty dining, Wi-Fi, and much more. Click here to learn more.

Will you be exploring these Black Friday cruise deals? Let us know in the comments!