Holland America Line’s Eurodam Featured on Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’

Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program will be featured on the Bravo series “Top Chef” on June 12. The episode will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and be available to stream on Peacock the next day, will feature a special appearance by Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Holland America’s Fresh Fish Ambassador.

The episode will unite the Global Fresh Fish Program with the show’s penultimate elimination challenge. The final four “cheftestants” will prepare an eight-course fish-tasting menu for the judges and a table of experts. The challenge winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize and a 10-day cruise.

“We are highly focused on providing our guests with exceptional culinary experiences, and teaming up with Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ is an incredible opportunity to not only bring attention to our Global Fresh Fish Program, but to give a glimpse into cruising,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “It was exciting to bring Chef Morimoto on Eurodam to prepare a meal for the cheftestants and showcase some of his dishes we serve on board.”

During his visit, Chef Masaharu Morimoto will prepare a meal for the “Top Chef” contestants, including the Halibut XO, a dish he created exclusively for Holland America Line.

“For two decades, Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ has united fans over a love for food, travel and culture. And throughout the show’s iconic legacy, we’ve been collaborating with brands to elevate each season of the award-winning culinary competition,” said Jamie Cutburth, Executive Vice President, Creative Partnerships, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “This incredible collaboration with Holland America Line will deliver a unique opportunity for fans to see the final four cheftestants get a taste of vacation and fresh fish as they make their journey to see who earns the title of ‘Top Chef.’”

Holland America Line guests can experience Chef Morimoto’s culinary expertise at Morimoto By Sea, a specialty restaurant on Nieuw Amsterdam, or through pop-up experiences on other fleet ships. The menu features a multi-course dinner with artfully presented dishes and beverages created by Chef Morimoto, celebrating the line’s fresh fish program.

Global Fresh Fish Program

Holland America Line’s Global Fresh Fish Program is a commitment to serving high-quality, sustainably sourced seafood. The program sources 80 types of fresh fish from 60 ports worldwide and serves it on board in under 48 hours. The cruise line is the first to receive certifications from the Marine Stewardship Council and Aquaculture Stewardship Council. Additionally, Holland America Line is the first cruise line to serve 100% certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood on its Alaska ships.