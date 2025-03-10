FCCA Shining Stars Dinner Returns

The highly anticipated FCCA Shining Stars FCCA Foundation Dinner will return on Tuesday, April 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. during Seatrade week!

Thisserves a vital purpose: to raise funds for theFoundation, which is reintroducing its three cornerstone events promoting youth and education: the annual Essay Competition, the Holiday Gift Project, and the Poster Competition.

Once again, cruise line presidents will host tables for fortunate sponsors. This is an incredible opportunity not to be missed! The evening kicks off with an exclusive cocktail reception for executives and table sponsors, followed by a delightful dinner hosted by an executive of your choice, along with exciting surprises throughout the night.

For additional information and details about the dinner, please contact Terri Cannici at [email protected].