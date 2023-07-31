Fashion for the Future

Hats off to Piper & Skye, a company that not only creates beautifully crafted

luxury handbags and accessories, but helps save our planet as well.

All their bags, wallets, and other products are fashioned out of materials with a

low carbon footprint and made from invasive species.

Case in point: The pirarucu fish, a giant water creature native to the Amazon, is

one of the many predatory exotics that are ruining the Florida Everglades.

Piper & Skye use the skins of these invaders for many of their products.

The company stands solidly behind its ethos: “Responsible Luxury.”

By Alex Darlington

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.