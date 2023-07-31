Crystal Cruises Shares Plans For Four New Ships in Six Years

A&K Travel Group CEO, Cristina Levis, announced that Crystal Cruises is working with its advisors, lenders, and export credit agents to sign a memorandum of agreement with two European ship manufacturers to build four new vessels and two new expedition ships!

“We have ambitious growth plans for Crystal and are proud of what we have accomplished with the relaunch of Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony in just under a year following the purchase of the brand,” said Levis.

On July 31, 2023, Crystal Serenity will embark on her inaugural sailing from Marseille, France, after her remodeling is complete. Additionally, Crystal Serenitys’ sister ship, Crystal Symphony, will cast off from Athens, Greece on September 1, 2023, for her inaugural voyage.

