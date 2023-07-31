MSC Cruises Celebrates Sponsorship With Formula 1

At the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix on July 28 to July 30, 2023, MSC Cruises and Formula 1 celebrated the cruise line as the title sponsor at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit!

Formula 1 fans and MSC Cruises travelers got to see the collaboration between the two brands play out as MSC Cruises branding was featured at the start/finish line and at other places on the track.

The race winner and Constructor trophies were co-designed by MSC Cruises for the race weekend. Additionally, MSC Cruises CEO, Gianni Onorato, played a significant part in the podium ceremony at the end of the race.

“It was an honor for me to participate in this special moment on behalf of MSC Cruises and present the winners with the trophy,” said Onorato.

Other title sponsorships with Formula 1 will be selected at future races during the 2024 World Championship season. MSC Cruises will be the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1 until the end of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

About F1 Experiences With MSC Cruises

Fans will have the option of choosing different accommodation levels. All accommodations include breakfast, evening meal, complimentary Wi-Fi, and transfers to and from the circuit.

MSC Cruises’ Virtuosa will be docked at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, allowing travelers to get there and back with ease.

At the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November, MSC Cruises’ Virtuosa will spend the race weekend dockside, offering fans accommodations, hospitality, and transportation.

Packages start with a cabin only option for those that have purchased a race ticket. Additionally, the cabin + F1 Experience includes trackside activities and a premium all-inclusive hospitality package.

The cabin + F1 Experience also features the Turn 1 Suite, paddock Club, and Legend, including insider access such as Pit Lane Walk, Guided Track Tour on a flatbed truck, and Formula One personnel appearances.

