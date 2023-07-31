Designer Picked for Israel’s First Cruise Terminal

Bermello, Ajamil & Partners will construct first purpose-built terminal for Haifa Port

Israel is taking a big step forward in the cruise world by tapping Bermello, Ajamil & Partners to design a new cruise terminal, the country’s first facility specifically built to welcome cruise passengers.

The renowned design firm is an industry leader, having created terminals for ports in Miami, Seattle, San Francisco, Singapore, New York, Galveston, Mauritius, and beyond. Their portfolio includes terminals on every continent except Antarctica.

RELATED: EXPLORE THE SECRETS OF EXPLORING GREECE AND ISRAEL

Haifa has emerged from the pandemic as one of the world’s fastest-growing cruise destinations, serving approximately 380,000 Israeli passengers and 250,000 international tourists. They call on the port aboard 30 different cruise lines, or embark on one of 10 lines homeported in Haifa.

Details about the look, feel, and functionality of the terminal will emerge in the coming months, but port officials say it will remain sensitive to the history and culture of Israel, as well as integrating seamlessly with the planned development of the city’s Mediterranean waterfront.

The terminal is the first major project of Haifa Port after its privatization earlier this year. The port was acquired by a consortium consisting of India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (70 percent) and Israel’s Gadot Group (30 percent).

For more information/updates: https://www.haifaport.co.il/