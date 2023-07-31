Crystal Serenity Returns To the Seas, Paving The Way For A New Era In Cruising

Crystal Cruises has relaunched Crystal Serenity, under the guardianship of A&K Travel Group. She comes complete with re-designed suites, award-winning speciality dining restaurants, and restorative public spaces.

Crystal Serenity will be casting off from Marseille, France. The ship accommodates 740 guests and is the first of two ships that will be returning to the water this summer.

“Crystal has been recognized for decades for exceptional experiences and we are excited to welcome guests back onboard for its new gilded era,” said A&K Travel Group CEO, Cristina Levis.

Crystal Serenity Itineraries

After her first voyage from Marseille to Lisbon, Portugal, Crystal Serenity will sail to Northern Europe, traveling to the UK, Ireland, and Iceland.

Crystal Serenity will then travel to the Americas, traveling as far north as Canada and as south as Cartagena, Colombia, before starting its 2024 World Cruise.

She will sail from San Diego or Miami throughout the course of 125 nights, this voyage will feature visits to 29 countries and 62 destinations and landscapes.

Crystal Serenity will have two new guest room categories: the Jr. Crystal Penthouse Suite and the Single Guest Room with Ocean View.

About Suites and Guest Rooms

The Single Guest Room with Ocean View: This room will feature a bedroom with up to 215 square feet, butler service, and an ocean view.

Sapphire Veranda Suite: This suite will have a space of up to 430 square feet with a living era, finishings and private veranda, and butler service.

Junior Crystal Penthouse Suite: This suite includes separate dining and living areas as well as butler service.

About The Aurora Spa

Crystal Serenitys’ new spa concept, Aurora, will feature an illuminated fiber optic starlight ceiling, organic materials, and a natural salt crystal and silk brushed slate stone. The spa has treatments which include: Signature facials, massages, and a salon.

Other aspects of the spa include:

Aurora LED and Cryo Facial Experience.

Biotec 2.0.

The Aurora Stone Signature Massage, this treatment utilizes hot stones to relax muscles.

Crystal Serenity has eleven dining options, which include a 24-hour in-suite dining service.

Uma Uma: A restaurant where guests can try Japanese-Peruvian Cuisine.

Osteria D’Ovidio: Italian cuisine, featuring menus and dishes created by Crystal Cruises chefs.

The Bistro: a modern cafe and coffee bar with snacks and pastries, bagels, and fruits in the morning and a selection of cheeses, pates, prosciutto, smoked salmon, and other delicacies in the afternoon.

Trident Grill: This poolside restaurant features burgers, melts, and salads.

The Vintage room: This restaurant pairs its dinners with wines from the ships’ onboard cellar.

Tastes Kitchen & bar: Family style dining that features tapas-style cuisine.

Marketplace: A buffet style dining experience in an open-air dining area.

Will you be sailing aboard Crystal Serenity? Let us know in the comments.