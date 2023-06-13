Disney Cruise Line Shares Holiday Itineraries

It may be June, but the fun fall and winter holiday excitement can begin as Disney Cruise Line has revealed its 2024 holiday itineraries!

Get excited for the return of Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises!

The fall itineraries will visit Hawaii, the South Pacific, and Disney’s newest island destination in The Bahamas.

Bookings open to the public on June 26, 2023.

For more details, visit the Fall 2024 itineraries page of disneycruise.com.

halloween at sea

Disney Cruise Line brings Halloween back to sea mid-September through October 2024 on select cruises across the fleet.

Depart from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wish and sail three- and four-night Bahamian voyages.

Guests can also sail on Disney Fantasy on four, six, and seven-night trips with special themed cruises visiting the Bahamas.

Disney Magic will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on three to five nights of voyages, visiting the Bahamas and Caribbean.

Certain itineraries aboard Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy include visiting the brand’s newest destination in The Bahamas.

Guests are encouraged to dress up and dance the night away at a spooky celebration on the upper decks.

There will be themed food and beverages, entertainment options, and a ghostly ship takeover with a magical Pumpkin Tree.

CHRISTMAS AT SEA

From mid-November through December 2024, Disney Cruise Line will bring Christmas holidays and cheer to the brand’s Merrytime Cruises.

Sail from two home ports in Florida or Galveston, Texas.

Short holiday getaways will be offered from the Florida ports, with a selection of three- and four-night Bahamian Very Merrytime voyages on the Disney Wish from Port Canaveral and four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale aboard the Disney Dream.

Disney Fantasy will offer four-night Very Merrytime sailings to The Bahamas and six- and seven-night itineraries in November and December.

Select voyages on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy will include a day at Disney Cruise Line’s Lighthouse Point.

Depart from Galveston aboard Disney Magic on four to six-night voyages.

HAWAII AND THE SOUTH PACIFIC ITINERARIES

Disney Wonder will sail from Vancouver, Canada, to Honolulu, Hawaii, in late September, with stops on Kauai, Maui, and Hawaii before arriving in Oahu. Disney Wonder will embark on a transpacific voyage from Hawaii to Sydney, Australia, through the South Pacific to Fiji, American Samoa, and New Caledonia.

Disney Cruise Line will then set sail on its second season of vacations from Australia and New Zealand, bringing the magic of Disney close to home for local families in the region.

Will you be sailing with Disney Cruise Line during the 2024 holiday season? Let us know in the comments!