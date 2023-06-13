Celebrity Cruises Announces Details For Celebrity Ascent

Today, Celebrity Cruises shared details about the cruise line’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent! Travelers, get ready to set sail when she launches in November 2023!

Celebrity Ascent will depart from Port Everglades in December 2023 to April 2024. The ship will take guests to destinations which include: Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Puerto Rico, The British Virgin Islands, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and France.

“I am so excited to introduce the world to Celebrity Ascent and continue the legacy of Celebrity’s Edge Series,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises president. “First launched in 2018, the Edge series transformed what cruising could be and its ships like Edge, Apex and Beyond quickly became consumer favorites.”

Experiences aboard Celebrity Ascent will include:

Guests can enjoy the ships’ outdoor areas and its outward facing design, allowing travelers to interact with the world around them.

The ship will have a food and beverage program, offering over 30 casual and fine dining options.

Celebrity Ascent will feature accommodations for solo travelers, couples, and families.

The Theatre: Guests will experience new state-of-the-art technology and creative performances.

Rooftop Garden: An outdoor space where guests can experience live music, movies, infinity pools, and al fresco dining at the Rooftop Garden Grill.

Spa Guests are invited to explore 120 destination inspired spa treatments. The SEA Thermal Suite will have eight therapeutic treatments with a nature theme.

Grand Plaza and Martini Bar: Guests can experience interactive chandelier and bartender shows.

Resort Deck: Lay out and enjoy the ship’s main pool, cabanas, two-story martini-glass-shaped hot tubs and the Solarium.

Sunset Bar: featuring an international beach club experience with sea breezes and stunning views.

Magic Carpet: a lounge and gathering area at sea, sitting on the edge of the vessel. Guests can explore a new way to enjoy a drink, eat, and mingle while enjoying views

AquaClass staterooms built for travelers seeking to improve their wellbeing. Rooms come with a unique design and amenities.

DINING AND BEVERAGE FEATURES

Le Voyage restaurant by chef Daniel Boulud: Celebrity Cruises is continuing its partnership with Boulud, while introducing a second restaurant on the water, featuring fine dining inspired by Boulud’s past journeys.

Plant-based menu at Eden Restaurant: This menu will bring travelers closer to the planet on a culinary excursion consisting of untouched, fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Guests will have the opportunity to have whiskey courtesy of Craft Social in new tasting seminars.

Outdoor terrace at Blu: This restaurant, exclusive to AquaClass guests, will have an outdoor terrace with outdoor seating for daytime dining, from al fresco brunches and lunches.

Le Petit Chef dinner: A brand new menu and animation.

Main Dining Experience featuring Celebrity Cruises main dining options with a complete menu with rotating nightly dishes.

ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCES

Nightly entertainment at The Resort Deck will become the centerpiece for the nightlife experience that the ship has to offer.

Celebrity Cruises’ is partnering with three new production shows in The Theatre, engaging digital experiences in The club and other shows in the Eden Bar and Restaurant.

Refurbished Art Gallery: Guests can experience new art pieces and witness one of a kind auctions and art festivities.

The Sunset Collection courtesy of Nate Berkus, a selection of travel and home accessories aboard Celebrity Ascent.

AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

With a wide variety of dates and itineraries available to all kinds of travelers, Celebrity Ascent is gearing up for a Caribbean and European summer season.

Itinerary options include:

Experience a four-night Western Caribbean voyage November 22, 2023, or a three-night Bahamas trip November 26, 2023.

Caribbean voyages that start mid-December 2023 to early April 2024, such as the seven-night Bahamas, Mexico, and Grand Cayman itinerary. Another option is a seven-night San Juan, Tortola and St. Kitts voyage starting on December 31, 2023.

Start your summer with a Nine-Night Italian Riviera and France Itinerary.

Check off Rome, Naples, Mykonos and Santorini off your list with the 12-Night Best of Greece and Italy voyage.

