Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity To HomePort In Port EverGlades

Today, Crystal Cruises has announced Port Everglades as the homeport for Crystal Serenity in November 2024. This summer, Crystal Cruises is rebranding under the control of A&K Travel Group with a new name and creativity to the company’s plans, with a voyage called Crystal Exceptional at Sea.

Crystal Serenity will sail on her first voyage on July 31, 2023, from Marseille, France. The cruise line will release itineraries later in the year, and Port Everglades will be included on the list.

“We are excited to make our return to Port Everglades,” said Crystal Cruises Vice President of Port Operations and Itinerary Planning Spyros Almpertis. “More than three million guests sail out of Fort Lauderdale each year, we are happy to now be an option when looking for an exceptional cruising experience.”

More About Crystal Serenity

Crystal Serenity is currently under maintenance in Trieste, Italy. When the ship has her debut later this summer, improvements will include larger and more up-to-date suites with artisanal fisheries and a state-of-the-art onboard wellness facility and spa.

Guests will also discover new restaurants onboard known as Umi Uma and Osteria d’Ovidio. There will also be a new pickleball court, new entertainment and other events.

“Crystal is a natural fit for Port Everglades and will complement our growing fleet of high-end brands,” said CEO and Port Director, Jonathan Daniels. “Port Everglades is already known as a big-ship cruise port, more luxury lines are discovering that are terminals are fully scalable to accommodate more intimate ships and their discerning guests.”

About Port Everglades

Port Everglades offers everything from Carribean Cruises to voyages around the world. All of this from the city of greater Fort Lauderdale.

Port Everglades is located in South Florida and is one of the more busier cruise homeports on Earth.

About Crystal Cruises

In 2022, A&K Travel Group obtained the Crystal Cruises company and its two vessels, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

The cruise line offers travelers experiences both onshore and at sea. Crystal Cruises’s partnership with Ambercrombie and Kent gives guests access to the different experiences, regions and the latest cultural makers across the globe.